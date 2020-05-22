Legislators need to help the unemployed, not point fingers

It was initially unclear whether the federal legislation would honor a retroactive provision in state legislation and provide reimbursement for benefits paid before lawmakers acted, but GOP legislative leaders were warned of the possibility it wouldn’t be by Democratic members in the state’s federal delegation in a letter dated April 3, seven days after President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law.

The letter, sent to state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, both Republicans, from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore, Ron Kind and Marc Pocan, states that “it is not clear that Wisconsin will be allowed to receive a full federal reimbursement for a payment that is not made during the beneficiary’s first week of unemployment.”

Why was it unclear if the bill had already been signed into law? And how seriously would Fitzgerald and Vos be expected to take a letter saying it was unclear if something would be allowed in a piece of legislation already signed into law?