Let the people camp

You are now able to get your hair cut, shop for clothing, go out to eat and get a drink at a bar.
Two things you still cannot do: Camp at a Wisconsin state park or use a bathroom at one.
The state has a moratorium on camping at state parks through June 7, but it may continue beyond that date.
A release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent out Friday stated that campsites remained closed through June 7: “The status of events, reservations and camping after June 7 is currently under review,” the release stated.
The campsites should already be open.
But at the bare minimum they should open June 7 and restrooms should open effective immediately.
Instead, those thinking they might need to use a bathroom during their visit will have to wait until Wednesday when “a limited number of day-use area restrooms at park properties will reopen for public use.”
State parks have gotten a lot of attention during the coronavirus pandemic. People were limited as to where they could go, and they wanted to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors when they could.
There were some problems: At one point people were stealing toilet paper and hand sanitizer from the bathrooms at Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton, among other issues.
But with toilet paper back on store shelves, it’s time to open those bathrooms back up.
Meanwhile, as campsites sit empty and state park bathrooms are locked, the streets of Lake Geneva and some area beaches are packed with people.
And stores such as Walmart have been open through all this, filled with people every day.
Maybe, just maybe, if people were allowed to camp, some of those people would have chosen to go somewhere quieter, helping thin out crowds a little.
One of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is to practice social distancing. It’s the reason people were told to stay home for more than two months and the reason businesses were forced to temporarily close.
Now that things are reopening, people should be encouraged to get out and go camping – and practice social distancing, instead of being told it’s not allowed.
Out camping, two families or sets of friends could easily be together while still staying distant from one another. Stay on the opposite side of the campfire. Then, take some time to go out and fish 6 feet apart.
Festivals and firework displays all over are still postponed, if not canceled. At least people should be allowed to go camping ... and be able to use a bathroom while they are there.
