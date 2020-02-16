More than just roads: City on right track in balancing infrastructure needs

If there’s one thing Kenoshans agree on, it’s the state of the city’s roads:
They’re bad.
But they’re getting better, thanks to a long-term plan instituted by Mayor John Antaramian after returning to office in 2017.
Work will continue this year on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street, two major thoroughfares through the city, and there are plans to rebuild 30th Avenue.
But for some people, it’s not enough.
In a multi-part series in the Kenosha News last month, Antaramian discussed the many infrastructure needs facing the city, including shoreline protection, stormwater control and replacement of aging, underground pipes.
He also discussed the ongoing Downtown Vision Project, designed to radically transform the downtown area through an infusion of high-rise housing, a new city park and a performing arts center.
Reaction on social media could be summed up this way: Forget everything else; just fix the roads.
While we understand that sentiment, it’s unrealistic and foolish.
Pouring every penny of money for infrastructure solely into the roads would risk the structural integrity of the city.
Without addressing stormwater control, a heavy rain could lead to catastrophic flooding.
Without addressing the shoreline, another storm could severely damage our harbor and lakeside parks.
Without addressing aging underground pipes, water main breaks become more numerous, leading to sinkholes and more flooding problems.
Plus we have to remember the city doesn’t have an unlimited budget. The mayor and the City Council have worked to strike a balance between addressing the city’s needs and not overburdening taxpayers.
In addition, quality roadwork takes time. And when you’re working on major thoroughfares, it’s not wise to tear them all up at once and watch neighborhood streets become inundated with traffic.
We applaud the mayor for taking a measured approach to balancing the city’s infrastructure needs.
We would all like to snap our fingers and see the roads magically rebuilt. That’s not going to happen. Instead, we need to be patient and trust in the plan going forward.