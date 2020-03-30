NFL fills a gap and takes measured approach that should be modeled

In these uncertain and changing times, a familiar sport is providing some comfort.
The comfort is coming simply from this sport going about its business as much as possible, like any off season.
We’re talking about the NFL. It has been providing us with story lines and valuable non-coronavirus conversation for weeks.
Tom Brady heading to Tampa Bay after a career like none other in New England. Nick Foles, known for executing the “Philly Special” and taking home the Super Bowl MVP trophy, heading to the Chicago Bears.
New teams and new contracts for Kenoshans Melvin Gordon, from the Chargers to the Denver Broncos, and Trae Waynes, from the Vikings to the Cincinnati Bengals.
It’s been an off-season that’s making the only sports news we have, as analysts and fans talk about the upcoming NFL Draft scheduled for April 23-25.
The NFL has been planning to hold it without the big event in Las Vegas and without an audience other than on TV.
There are concerns about teams not being prepared, and physical challenges that might delay the draft. But the NFL has not changed the date as yet, even as commissioner Roger Goodell ordered team facilities to close to all but a few staffers.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions will be in place until April 8, when the league will re-evaluate “using advice from medical experts and health authorities.”
That’s a measured approach. And talk about comfort: Hearing Goodell announce the draft picks, and seeing the players’ reactions, will feel so good to us as we practice social distancing and staying home.
Think about it: In Wisconsin, we will still be under the governor’s “safer-at-home” order on NFL Draft weekend.
At least that weekend, there’s something to look forward to.
And that gets us to our concern over cancellations/postponements of events that are months and months away.
College commencement ceremonies are postponed already, as are golf tournaments and other events that make us shake our head.
Why so soon? Why are they canceled already? Are we going to postpone summer before it even gets warm?
We understand fully the need for social distancing and taking precautions now, as we aim to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. But none of us knows when that curve will be flattened in this country, and whether some things can take place after that.
We do know that the coronavirus won’t go away fully until there’s a vaccine. We will not have zero cases in the near future.
But we may have it controlled somewhat and can start doing things, in southeast Wisconsin and across the nation. Nobody knows when, but we all look forward to it.
As for the cancellations, we understand and support the Tokyo Summer Olympics’ decision to push the games into 2021. Travel from all parts of the world makes that a particular challenge this year. And we understand Milwaukee’s decision to move Summerfest to the first three weekends of September. Again, travel and rescheduling performers present challenges.
But some of the other cancellations seem premature, and we caution organizers about jumping ahead too fast.
Particularly locally, let’s take a deep breath and practice social distancing as best we can to get control of this. Let’s abide by the governor’s “safer-at-home” order and do our part. But let’s not make lasting decisions — postponements, cancellations — too early.
Let’s keep the door open to resuming our lives and activities when we can.
