No quick cure for stupidity

There is no vaccination for stupidity and bad behavior.

That’s most unfortunate right now as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe giving people flu-like symptoms and causing several thousand deaths.

Even in the face of the spread of the virus — and a death toll worldwide that has climbed to more than 42,000 — and despite government and health officials’ warnings to avoid crowds and unnecessary travel, there were widespread instances of those admonishments being flouted around the world.

In Florida, rowdy spring break college students packed state beaches even as many of them had just been sent home by campuses that were closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. One young bikini-clad woman told television a TV interviewer she was young and had a pretty good immune system as her explanation for being on the beach.

Of course, that doesn’t mean she couldn’t contract COVID-19, be a carrier and spread the virus when she got back home. And young people weren’t the only ones flocking to the beaches, there were families and older people as well, judging by television coverage.