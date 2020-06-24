Officers shouldn’t be removed from schools

In our schools, our children practice walking to their “safe place” and they train on what to do if an active shooter comes into their school.
They don’t do this because they want to. They do this because throughout the country there have been far too many school shootings.
Teachers and students train for school shootings, similar to how they train for tornadoes or fire drills.
When schools open up, it would be nice to imagine that school shootings will no longer exist, or tornadoes or fires.
But that is not practical, and similarly, it’s not practical to get rid of police officers in schools.
That is why it was so concerning to hear Angelina Cruz, the president of Racine Educators United, the union for teachers and educational assistants in Racine Unified, propose eliminating police in schools.
In a statement on Racine Educators United letterhead, Cruz wrote, “We call on RUSD to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by removing police officers from school buildings and replacing them with staff equipped to address trauma and social-emotional learning — more teachers, educational assistants, counselors, social workers and school psychologists.”
But getting rid of police in schools is getting rid of assistants, counselors and social workers. That is because the officers in schools are not just in the halls looking to bust kids. They are so much more.
Not only do they keep the children safe in case of some horrific act, they also can help build community relationships. Police in schools form relationships with students. A positive relationship can result in tips to solve crimes and prevent crimes. The right conversation could stop a kid from committing suicide or turning to pills.
There are bad cops out there. That has been shown far too many times and those police officers shouldn’t be in schools or serving in any communities. But the majority are in the job for the right reasons.
Take a look at Racine Police Officer and Kenosha native Felicia Gaines. She is a Community Oriented Policing officer assigned to Racine Unified’s middle schools, as well as to Racine Alternative Education and Turning Point Academy.
She was featured in the paper last week, holding up her fist protesting police brutality.
She said, “Black lives DO matter. I think it’s extremely important for the community you work for to know that their officers stand with them opposed to against them. We have to be the change we want to see in the world. It starts here.”
Instead of kicking police officers out of schools, she is an example of an officer who needs to be in schools, showing firsthand that police are there for everyone.
Now is the time to build trust and relationships, not further the divide.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!