Finally, a bit of Republican-backed election-related legislation that might – just might – survive the wrath of Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen.

That’s a rarity.

In the aftermath of the controversial 2020 presidential election, Wisconsin’s GOP –controlled state Legislature advanced nearly 20 election-related bills, everything from banning private election grants and limiting sites where people can return absentee ballots and restricting who can return them to making it illegal for voting clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot witness certificates to creating new rules for voting at nursing homes.

Some of those issues have been litigated up to the state Supreme Court and some – like what constitutes an “address” for a witness on an absentee ballot, are still winding their way through state courts.

Gov. Evers vetoed the lot of the GOP bills saying he would not sign legislation that made it harder for Wisconsin citizens to vote.

Against that backdrop it was refreshing to see a bill co-authored by state Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, to allow voters to opt into a text-messaging service to notify them when their absentee ballot is sent out by a clerk and when the completed ballot is returned.

Steffen said the bill is intended toward boosting confidence in Wisconsin’s elections. “It is an incremental confidence and security build,” Steffen said, “I want every voter to feel comfortable voting in Wisconsin, whether that be in person or by absentee.”

Perhaps more remarkably, Steffen said the proposal has garnered bi-partisan support. We don’t recall the last piece of GOP election-related legislation that carried that label.

The text-confirmation system would echo the Wisconsin Election Commission website, MyVote.WI.gov which allows voters to check on the status of their ballots – only this would give them confirming messages via text.

We don’t kid ourselves that Steffen’s proposal is a watershed moment signaling a new spirit of cooperation between state Republicans and Democrats, but it’s a start.

As Evan Preston, director of advocacy for the non-partisan elections policy group Secure Democracy USA put it, Steffen’s proposed legislation would be “a positive step forward for voters’ peace of mind and increased transparency.”

He said more than 20 states already have a similar text notification service.

“This tool is a good step forward to adding something that could benefit voters without placing any undue burdens on local election administrators,” Preston said.

Given that more than 740,000 absentee ballots were cast in the 2020 election and more than 1.95 million were cast absentee in the COVID-19 plagued 2020 presidential election, that transparency would be welcome.

And it would likely earn a rare signature from Gov. Evers. With a little work and some luck, it could be in place before the 2024 presidential election.