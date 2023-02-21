In our politically fractious state where Republicans and Democrats can’t agree that up is up or down is down, it’s dismaying, but not surprising to see the court fight over what constitutes a sufficient witness address on an election ballot envelope.

One fight, although there are a couple other lawsuits going on, is before Dane County Circuit Judge Nia Trammell who is expected to rule this month on whether election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witness address.

Wisconsin law says if the witness address is missing the ballot can’t be counted, but state law does not define what constitutes missing.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature argues that an address is “missing” if it doesn’t contain the witness’s street number, street name and municipality. That’s in line with guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission – although it hasn’t ruled on what constitutes a missing address – that says those three elements should be included.

But the lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin League of Women Voters asserts that only ballots completely missing an address, not just part of it, should not count.

The league argues that the lack of clarity means election clerks across the state are making different decisions about what constitutes an address and that could lead to ballots being tossed out in one place while being counted in another.

This is not an inconsequential issue.

Absentee ballot voting – and early voting – surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high in last year’s midterm elections. And, according to a review by the Legislative Audit Bureau in 2021 that reviewed 15,000 absentee ballots from 29 municipalities, 1,022 ballot envelopes – about 7% - were missing parts of their witness addresses. (By comparison only 15 ballots or 0.1% had no witness address.)

If you apply that 7% error rate to the 815,000 absentee ballots cast in the 2020 midterms, that would mean about 57,000 ballots would have been nixed by election clerks for missing part of the witness address. The figure is probably closer to 40,000, since “absentee ballots” include in-person voting and those ballots are witnessed by election clerks.

That does not mean that those 40,000 ballots would necessarily be thrown in the trash heap. Election clerks who catch that part of the witness address is missing would make an attempt to contact the voter and have the ballot cured and then counted. Still, if an absentee ballot comes in just before Election Day, that might well mean the ballot would go uncounted.

It seems to us that part of the responsibility - no, most of the responsibility – for ensuring a ballot is counted belongs with the voters themselves. They’re the ones who are availing themselves of the convenience of voting from their own homes and not having to trek to the polls or endure long lines on Election Day. And the ballot envelopes themselves are hardly confusing – the ones we’ve seen are often marked in yellow highlighter with the spots that need the voter signature, the witness signature and the voter address.

If your vote is that precious, and we think it is, then you should spend a little precious time with it to make sure it’s right.

When Judge Trammel rules this month – and her ruling may not be the end of this fight – we hope she comes down on the side of common sense and rules that the requirement for an address on a witness ballot means exactly that – a number, a street and a municipality.

That would provide some clarity and consistency for voters and election clerks across the state.