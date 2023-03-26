We have a super-secret plan to cut voter fraud prosecutions in Wisconsin in half.

Yes, given how election fraud has captured headlines and fomented dissent across the state and the country for more than two years now, we thought you’d be interested in that.

Our proposal is based on the recent Wisconsin Watch analysis of election fraud cases since 2012 – which it said was the “most comprehensive accounting of Wisconsin election fraud cases to date.”

The problem, though, is that voter fraud – judging by the Wisconsin Watch report – is about as rare as hen’s teeth.

According to the report, “Between Jan. 1, 2012, and spring 2022, Wisconsinites cast more than 31 million ballots in contests from president to town clerk. There were 48 general primary and special elections, but only 192 prosecutions for election fraud, or 0.0006% of all votes cast.”

0.0006%? Now that’s a percentage that can stick in your mind.

Even more striking, the most dominant cause of voter fraud is not people voting under dead people’s names, double voting or voter impersonation, the study found – it’s people who, knowingly or not vote while still under Department of Corrections control.

Wisconsin Watch found “more than half of the cases – 109 – involved people voting or registering to vote before their probation ended.”

That’s 109 prosecutions out of 192.

Frequently those prosecutions are made more than a year after the fact, after the Wisconsin Elections Commission does an audit to see if anyone ineligible due to their probation status voted – and then refers the cases to local prosecutors.

State law bans anyone convicted of a felony from registering or voting until they’re “off paper,” meaning they’ve completed probation, extended supervision or parole.

But, there is often confusion among formerly incarcerated people, even probation officers or election workers, according to court records and interviews, the Wisconsin Watch study found.

Some Republican lawmakers are fine with the idea of disenfranchising felons for longer periods of time after they’ve completed their behind-the-bars sentencing and are released. State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R- Saukville, and Rep. Shae Sortwell. introduced a bill earlier this year to extend that and bar voting for ex-inmates until they have paid “all fines costs, fees, surcharges, and restitution, and have completed any court-ordered community service.”

Opponents argue that once incarceration ends, the goal is to re-engage an inmate in the community, secure employment and housing and regain voting privileges. In fact, 22 states return a person’s right to vote once they are no longer incarcerated – including Illinois and Indiana. Those differing standards from state to state increase the confusion for former inmates in Wisconsin on whether they can vote or not.

If Wisconsin went the route of restoring the right to vote upon release from prison, it would cut its voter fraud prosecutions in half.

Whatever course the state takes, it should work to end the confusion on who can or cannot vote after serving a prison term. Lawmakers could do so by improving the ability of poll workers to check before someone with a felony conviction tries to vote – instead of waiting for a WEC audit a year after the election. The Department of Corrections could also publicize state laws when an inmate leaves incarceration and direct parole and probation officers to remind each former inmate who is still on paper that they cannot vote.

Clarity is needed, not after-the-fact prosecutions for a handful of former inmates who don’t know if they can vote or not.