Gov. Tony Evers delivered what he called a “breakthrough budget” last week, calling for spending $103.8 billion in the next two years, a 10% income tax cut for single people earning up to $100,000, $2.6 billion in additional spending for k-12 public schools and even $290 million to cover repairs and renovations at American Family Field to get the Brewers to extend their lease until 2043.

It will take a breakthrough all right.

Leaders in the Republican-controlled state Legislature immediately ripped on the size of Evers’ spending proposals and pledged to build their own budget from scratch –as they have done in the past.

“It was a budget that is absolutely devoid of reality,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “Gov. Evers tonight talked about how his budget reflects the priorities of Wisconsinites. I think, if I listened tonight, his priorities might be in line with where we are on the topics. But the solutions are what’s dramatically different.”

Vos’ reaction provides a glimmer of hope that the Democrat governor and the Republican Legislature can find enough areas of agreement to get a budget deal done. That job should be made easier by the fact that the state is flush with a nearly $7 billion surplus – in addition to its “rainy day fund.”

We’re not advocating a rush to spend it all, but as Evers put it Wednesday night, “While we must find ways to save when we can, we have a duty to invest in needs that have been long neglected.”

We suggest that the governor and Republican leaders start the process by dumping some of Evers proposals that are going nowhere and then focus on where they can craft compromises.

Our “don’t waste time on this” list would include Evers’ proposals to repeal many of the restrictions placed on public sector unions by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker under Act 10; repeal of the ‘right to work law’ which banned mandatory union dues at private sector employers; legalizing and taxing recreation marijuana , which has been repeatedly rejected by Republicans even though it has support from about 60% of state residents; and – lamentably – Evers’ call to remove the Legislature’s exemption from state open records law.

Yeah, those things are going nowhere.

With that out of the way, the Legislature and the governor can find areas where they have common ground. That would include Evers’ proposal to boost shared revenues to municipalities which have been caught in the vise of state spending limits for years. Evers has proposed putting 20% of the state sales tax revenue toward this. Republicans may have different ideas on the funding source, but this is an area of potential agreement. Education funding is another area of general agreement. So is Evers’ proposal to spend nearly $36 million to improve the state’s justice system by adding assistant district attorneys, public defenders and other position. It might, as well, include Evers’ proposal to spend $240 million to jump-start a program to provide paid family and medical leave for up to 12 weeks for most private sector workers – an idea that some Republicans have endorsed in the past.

Those are the keys to getting a breakthrough on the budget.

Discard political posturing rubbish and find area of bipartisan agreement. It can be done.

President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill – hearty adversaries in the political world—demonstrated that 40 years ago when they crafted a breakthrough deal to extend the solvency of the Social Security system by raising the retirement age to 67, imposing a six-month delay in cost-of-living adjustments and requiring government employees to pay into Social Security.

Use that as a model and get a budget agreement done through bipartisan compromise.