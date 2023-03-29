The old saying goes “Act in haste, repent at leisure.”

Denver didn’t wait that long. It acted in haste, again. Justified haste.

Three years ago, Denver Public Schools expelled police officers from its schools in the furor over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, MN. Similar measures were taken at schools across the country.

The Denver Public School board at the time voted unanimously to send the 18 police officers back to the Denver Police Department where they were added to the patrol division or given other assignments in 2020.

Last week, the school board voted – again unanimously – to bring back the police officers on Thursday at the behest of Denver School Superintendent Alex Marrero who said, “I can no longer stand on the sidelines.”

Marrero’s order came a day after a 17-year-old student , Austin Lyle, shot two school administrators as he was being patted down for weapons before being allowed to go to classes at Denver East High School. One administrator was treated and released for his injuries while the second was hospitalized with serious injuries and is still being treated.

Lyle fled and his body was found a short time later in a wooded area near Bailey CO a short distance from Denver after apparently committing suicide.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Thursday, “I certainly understand the need to be responsive to the concerns of students and parents and, certainly, school staff. I’d much rather have a young person’s interaction with a law enforcement officer be in the hallways of a school and get them to understand we are members of this community and provide safety and protection to everyone, rather than have their first interaction with a police officer be at a traffic stop or on a street corner, where there may be some uncertainty about what the officer’s intentions are.”

That’s well put and goes to the heart of the arguments supporting resource officers in schools.

Opponents of school resource officers – typically off-duty police officers – argue having officers in schools can lead to more students being arrested, particularly students of color and kids with disabilities – that they feed a “school-to-prison pipeline”

Proponents of using school resource officers maintain officers could prevent or thwart school shootings, especially at a time when young people have easy access to firearms, and while gun violence is increasing.

The Denver episode will probably reopen that debate, but there is conflicting data on those arguments. According to the Colorado Sun, “there’s little to no evidence that the officers’ presence have made schools safer, according to a review of studies about the use of Student Resource Officers. The Sun said the review showed that “while some studies suggest the presence of school police prevents student crime, a greater number indicate there’s either no impact on student crime rates, or that the addition of school police is associated with increased student misconduct.”

Chief Thomas said it was speculative to say whether having officers in East High would have stopped the shootings. “There may have been a different result,” Thomas said, “It’s speculative to say we would have prevented this from happening.”

But, the chief said, if an officer was present he likely would have been closer to the shooting and may have even conducted the pat-down.

Lyle had been expelled from the Cherry Creek School District on a weapons-related issue and was only allowed to attend Denver East under a “safety plan” that required him to be patted down for weapons each day.

Since there were no longer police officers in Denver’s schools, that job fell to two school administrators.

As one protesting parent put it, “School deans and administrators shouldn’t be the adults responsible for ‘pat-downs’. This is bad policy and is unfair to ask of school leadership teams.”

That’s right. At least, police officers are trained for this type of encounter. Now, after a hasty vote in Denver, they’re back on the job.