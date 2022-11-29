OUR PERSPECTIVE: Dog fight headed to Supreme Court

Dog fight, dog fight!

The highest court in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court, last month agreed to hear a dispute between Jack Daniel’s and a dog toy company that sells “Bad Spaniels”, a whiskey bottle shaped squeaky dog toy that’s clearly a riff on the Tennessee whiskey maker’s venerable product.

The maker of its signature Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey claims the toy violates federal trademark law.

Our first reaction – like that of many readers – was, “C’mon Jack, it’s a dog toy. You’re in the whiskey business. This is a harmless little parody. Lighten up a little.”

The dog toy, made by VIP Products, an Arizona company, retails for $17 and says it is “43% Poo by Vol.”and is “100% smelly”. The toy features an image of a spaniel and parodies Jack Daniel’s with the label “The Old No. 2 on your Tennessee carpet.” It also carries a disclaimer in small type saying the product is not affiliated with the distillery.

It’s not the first time VIP Products has mocked alcohol companies. It has also marketed “Stella Arpaw,” mocking beermaker “Stella Artois” and “HeinieSniff’n” featuring a dog sniffing another dog’s rear end.

Jack Daniel’s was not amused by the doggie humor. The company’s lawyer, Lisa Blatt, said the toy is a flagrant violation of its trademark and it is “taking advantage of Jack Daniel’s hard-earned goodwill.”

Jack Daniel’s told the toy company to quit in 2014, but VIP didn’t comply. Jack Daniel’s sued and won the first court fight, but lost on appeal – so now the issue is going to the Supreme Court.

No doubt the legal arguments will center on the history of legal rulings on copyright infringement and trademark law and VIP will counter with arguments the toy is an “expressive work” protected under free speech protections under the First Amendment.

But it’s really about the merch.

Silly us, we thought Jack Daniel’s was in the whiskey-making business and probably had no interest in making plush dog toys.

Then we searched a bit to see what kind of Jack Daniel’s merchandise was available for sale. Sure, we thought, a few baseball caps and some T-shirts and probably some Jack Daniel’s shot glasses and whiskey glasses.

Au contraire. Among a vast listing of Jack Daniel’s labeled products, we found Christmas ornaments ($9.99), a barbecue cookbook ($3), a train set ($200), bar stools ($99), chess sets ($250), Tennessee pecans ($11.95), cast iron skillets ($100), women’s lingerie and pajama pants. We have to assume those many products carry some sort of licensing from Jack Daniel’s – no doubt for a fee – or they are produced by the company.

And on Etsy, we found some dog toy riffs – a “Bark Daniel’s Pooch Hooch Whiskey” toy for $18.99 and a whiskey bottle with a black and white label like Old No. 7 called “Jack Russell’s Fuzz Yard Whiskey dog plush toy.

We don’t know if Jack Daniel’s will ever launch its own dog toy business, but we can understand why it’s trying to get the Supreme Court to mark its territory. It’s about the merch – and the money.