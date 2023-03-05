The warning flags were flying at food pantries and food banks in southeast Wisconsin this week: Brace yourself.

Wednesday marked the end of extra food share benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and that means there will likely be a surge in demand for food supplies at pantries and food banks here and across the country.

For a household of one person, that means FoodShare benefits for those who qualify will drop by $95 per month and go back to the pre-COVID assistance level of $281 per month. That’s a cut of 25%. According to national reports, the average food benefit loss for recipient households will be about $221 per month.

In Kenosha County, for example, that $95 per month reduction means 22,000 residents will have $95 less per month in their food budgets. Some benefits will be reduced to as low as $20 per month. About one in eight Kenosha County residents receive FoodShare benefits.

April Guenther, director of senior services at the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc., which assists at least 940 elderly residents across the county, said the impact of the benefit reduction will be especially dramatic for the elderly.

“Do I get my medication or do I eat? Do I feed my pets or myself?” Guenther asked.

That means many of those who are food poor, will be turning back to food pantries and food banks to get groceries and put extra pressure on nonprofits for help.

Racine County Food Bank executive director Dan Taivalkowski talked to us this week and said he expects service numbers to spike.

“We’ve been trying to gear up for this. The (pandemic increase) in FoodShare benefits was a really good solution,” Taivalkowski said. The boost not only allowed FoodShare recipients to go directly to the store for their food supplies, he said, but it took the burden off non-profits and gave an economic boost to the state of Wisconsin – to grocery stores and the food supply chain.

“It’s going to be a difficult transition,” Taivalkowskj had said last month, “We’re going to see a lot of demand out there. We’re trying to prepare for that and provide clients with what they need while we scale back to emergency only. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Kenosha County Food Bank and the Racine County Food Bank last month began co-locating their operations at 2000 DeKoven Ave., in Racine, to improve efficiencies in food delivery to pantries.

“There is so much crossover that takes place, so it’s a logical sharing of resources,” said Kenosha County Food Bank Board President Teri Knuese. As part of that, the food banks have installed a new refrigeration and freezer system that will double the existing storage space and help the food banks distribute fresh produce.

Taivalkowski said the food banks are looking for a boost in food donations in the coming months from the Boy Scouts food drive March 11 and the letter carriers food collection in May, which brings in about 70,000 pounds of food.

So watch for those collection bags.

Or maybe sit down and write a check or go to the Racine and Kenosha food bank websites to help out the thousands of area residents who are seeing a cut in FoodShare benefits and will have to stretch to put food on the table.