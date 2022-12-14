Our Perspective: Fourth-grader's fast action makes her a special kind of hero

‘Hero” is a word that’s bandied about a lot. We have sports “heroes” for putting a basketball through a hoop or catching a football for a last minute touchdown.
But possibly saving a life? Well, that’s a special kind of hero and we have one here in Racine in Essence “Essie” Collier who went to the aid of a schoolmate who was choking during lunch at Fratt Elementary School on Election Day in November.
Essie, 9, a fourth-grader at Fratt, saw the classmate, choking and quickly darted across the room and performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food that was blocking her air passage. Within seconds, the student was breathing normally.
“I saw her choking from a distance and I ran over there as fast as I could so I could help her out,” Essie recounted. “I was really nervous and scared, because no person should have to go through choking.”
People are also reading…
Nervous? And scared? And yet, fast-acting under stress.
Without any formal training in how to use the Heimlich maneuver: Essie said she had never performed the Heimlich before, but learned the maneuver from an instructional video two years ago.
The lesson obviously took. The fact is that there are about 5,000 deaths in the U.S. each year from choking on food. It is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury deaths in the country. The elderly are most susceptible.
For her heroic efforts, Essie has become a minor celebrity at Fratt, has had some media interviews, and was honored with an “Essie Day” from Girls Thrive, an after-school program Collier is part of. She is expected to receive official recognition from the Racine Unified School Board this month.
All well-deserved. And we would bet she is a popular student to sit next to in class – especially during the lunch hour. Just in case.
After all, everyone likes to rub shoulders with a hero – a life-saving hero.