Our Perspective: Fourth-grader's fast action makes her a special kind of hero

How to do the Heimlich

Stand behind the person. Wrap your arms around the waist. Tip the person forward slightly.

Make a fist with one hand. Position it slightly above the person’s navel.

Grasp the fist with the other hand. Press hard into the abdomen with a quick upward thrust – as if trying to lift the person.

Perform a total of 5 abdominal thrusts, if needed, or until the object has been dislodged from the person’s throat.

-- The Mayo Clinic