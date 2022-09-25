Our perspective: Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run

Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush.

That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.

Under the plan, emergency patients will be transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and no longer to the Downtown site — a distance of six miles.

While council members said they liked part of the Froedtert plan, especially for mental health services, they attacked the proposed move of the emergency department in the city’s Downtown, warning the longer emergency runs to Pleasant Prairie might endanger some patients’ lives. Ald. Daniel Prozanski said the plan was “an utter betrayal to the community” as the council unanimously passed a resolution — which has no binding effect — opposing it.

People have concerns and they have every right to raise them. Froedtert South has volunteered to meet with concerned members of the council to discuss them.

Let’s face it, decisions of this sort always have tradeoffs. So let’s look at this one.

Yes, the switch to the emergency room facility at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie could add a few minutes to transport times, but so does some current transport limitations. Some emergency patients at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, once they are stabilized, require further surgery or treatment not done Downtown and have to be transported again to operating room facilities at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Since this is done now by private ambulance it can cause a delay in the secondary transport, sometimes a significant delay. Froedtert has indicated there just aren’t the outside, private ambulance firms available to transport patients between facilities anymore.

According to Froedtert South President and CEO Ric Schmidt, only about five of 60 people each day at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital require emergency treatment. The other 55 are urgent care or walk-in patients. Doing the math, that means 91 percent of the patients at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital would still get the care they need at an urgent care clinic and less than 10 percent would go to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital immediately.

Treating five patients per day hardly seems cost-effective. If a Kenosha business, any business, had five customers a day we would expect that it would soon close.

Schmidt said in a statement, “Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is not equipped to handle: the cardiac catheterization needs of heart patients; the general surgery needs for patients presenting with gunshot wounds, knifings, compound fractures, bowel blockages, etc.” and gastrointestinal issues or stroke.

They need to go to Pleasant Prairie to get those treatments. Why not automatically take them there first, eliminating the need for a secondary transport from Downtown.

Now consider what the pluses are to Froedtert South’s plan.

Froedtert would convert underutilized space in the Downtown hospital to inpatient and outpatient mental health services and inpatient rehabilitation services.

Emergency rooms may be marked by attention-grabbing sirens outside their doors, but the fact is there is a mental health crisis going on across the nation — particularly among young people — and the local plan would move to address that.

Consider, in the past year, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and other groups warned of this mental health crisis. According to a report in the current issue of the AARP Bulletin, “Nearly 1 in 10 high school students admitted they had tried to take their own life in the previous 12 months, according to a survey published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1 in 5 had seriously considered it.”

The AARP report said suicide rates among adolescents had risen nearly 53 percent between 2010 and 2020 and is now the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 18.

And that was at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with its lockdowns, virtual schooling, isolation and lack of socializing — which, the report said, made everything worse.

Mental health issues among adults in the past couple of years echo that anxiety.

So, yes, Froedtert’s plans to beef up mental health treatment are sorely needed.

On balance, the hospital’s proposal to consolidate emergency room facilities at Pleasant Prairie to ensure no long-term waits for transport for patient services, maintain an urgent care walk-in clinic Downtown and convert Froedtert Kenosha Hospital to a hub for both mental health and other rehabilitative services appear to be sound and well-reasoned.

It’s a road map to provide consistent, cost-effective top flight emergency care to our community day-in and day-out and to address the dangerous and rising threat posed by mental health issues.

We understand Froedtert’s plan and how overall, in the long run, it should be a benefit to the community, even as that change is hard now.