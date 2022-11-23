Our perspective: Gas tax needs another look

As Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled state Legislature begin putting together their agendas for next year, we would urge them to put the state’s gasoline tax on both their lists.

The simple fact is that the revenue Wisconsin relies on to build roads and bridges is going to decline in the coming years. The increasing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has already begun to shrink those revenues and the situation will be compounded by federal standards dictating that new cars must get an average of 40 mpg by 2026.

Currently, Wisconsin’s gas tax stands at 30.9 cents per gallon where it has been since 2006, when the state stopped indexing for inflation. The federal government adds another 18.4 cents per gallon.

The state gas tax is estimated to bring in $1.046 billion to Wisconsin this fiscal year, which accounts for more than half of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual revenue of just under $2 billion. State Transportation Fund spending this year is estimated to be $2.3 billion.

But as electric and hybrid cars and trucks grow in popularity, the heavy reliance on the gas tax is expected to erode those revenues.

The burden is also facing the federal government. The Congressional Budget Office last year said if the gas tax remains at 18.4 cents per gallon and infrastructure spending increases at the rate of inflation, the federal Highway Trust Fund will come up short $140 billion in just nine years.

Wisconsin has already taken a small step to recognize the gas tax disparity created by electric and hybrid vehicles when it imposed an additional $75 per year license fee for hybrids and $100 for all-electric vehicles – on top of the $85 plate fee for gas vehicles.

But, so far, that has contributed fairly small amounts to the transportation revenues. Last year, the state netted $6.5 million in hybrid fees and electric-only fees raised $703,200, according to news reports. That’s not much of a dent in $2.3 billion in road spending needs.

While hybrid and electric vehicles currently account for less than 3% of vehicles statewide that looks like it may change rapidly. And, in fact, state estimates see a 16.6% rise in revenue from electric and hybrid vehicle fees this year.

Wisconsin isn’t the only state to face this issue of shrinking gas tax revenues. According to news reports, eight states this year considered legislation to modify existing programs or set up pilot programs to tax drivers of hybrid or plug-in electric vehicles based on the miles they drive. Some programs have the state install devices to measure miles driven, others rely on drivers to report their miles or track them through odometer readings when licenses are renewed. Utah set a mileage tax of a penny per mile in 2023, then 1.25 cents per mile and then indexing for inflation.

Back-of-the-envelope calculations tell us that if a Utah driver drives 14,263 miles per year, which is the national average according to the Federal Highway Administration, that would result in a miles-driven bill of $178 at the 1.25 cents per mile rate.

Miles driven proposals for electric vehicles in Minnesota and Vermont failed to pass. Four states, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, are attempting to recover lost fuel tax revenues by taxing the electricity used at public charging stations.

Clearly, the gas tax landscape is changing.

We don’t know yet, what the best approach for Wisconsin should be, but the governor and the Legislature, should be tracking closely what’s happening in other states and come up with a solution that’s fair for all drivers. That planning should happen now.