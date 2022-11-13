Our perspective: Give us a break on energy price increases

Nobody likes flip-floppers.

That goes doubly so – and we do mean doubly – when a business is dipping into your wallet, especially during these times when inflation is already putting a heavy burden on homeowners, renters and small businesses.

That is where We Energies has gone with its proposal to boost electric rates across half of the state next year.

In its initial rate increase request We Energies was asking the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to boost residential electric rates by about $6 a month next year – an increase, but certainly a bearable one.

But in its latest filing this month, the utility, which serves about 1.1 million customers in the state, is now asking for more than double that – a boost of $14.61 a month that would jack up the electric costs for a typical Wisconsin residential customer by $175 a year. (It’s also asking for an increase in natural gas costs ranging up to $8 a month, even as home heating costs are expected to rise $20 to $30 a month this winter.)

On the other end of the electricity consuming spectrum – large industrial customers – We Energies initially proposed a 14 percent increase in their electric bills. But in this month’s revised request, the utility dropped that proposed increase for big businesses to 6.4 percent.

Now that’s a flip-flop of epic proportions.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said the proposed allocation of how much each customer class pays is consistent with previous PSC decisions. In its filing, the company called the initial proposal for residential rates was “artificially low”, according to Milwaukee news reports. Rising costs and worsening economic conditions required it to change its proposed rates, the company said.

Say what? Is We Energies arguing that the effects of inflation are somehow falling harder on big businesses and industrial customers while skipping past homeowners, renters and small businesses? We’d like to see that data on that. Our monthly bills say otherwise.

Small wonder then that the utility’s revised rate request has drawn the ire of State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who denounced it last week. “With consumers already facing inflationary prices on food, gas and other necessities, it’s a shame We Energies is seeking to raise residential rates even more, forcing families to stretch every dollar even further. The company has been bringing in ever-increasing profits, so it’s just not necessary to put the squeeze on Wisconsin families like this at this time.”

We agree with Sen. Wirch. We hope the state Public Service Commission gets to the bottom of this flip-flop on customer class increases and provides some relief to residential and small business customers when it takes up the case in December.

You might want to encourage the commissioners to do that by going to the PSC’s website and filing your own comments on this rate case.