The U.S. Supreme Court needs to do a better job of policing itself.

The recent reports by Pro Publica detailing how Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, have gone on swanky vacations paid for by GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, a Dallas businessman, for the past 20 years, underscore the need for the high court to adopt a code of conduct.

Thomas defended his lack of reporting those trips on Crow’s super-yacht, planes and resorts, saying in a statement, “Early in my tenure at thedcourt, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends who did not have business before the court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines.”

We don’t know who Thomas consulted, but we’re not talking about a friendly invitation to a down-home Texas barbecue. We’re talking about multiple trips across the globe over the years – to New Zealand, Indonesia, California, Texas and Georgia. Pro Publica put the cost of a 2019 trip to Indonesia alone at $500,000.

Crow, for his part, defended his actions, saying they were “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends. Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality,” he said, adding that we “have never asked about a pending or lower court case and Justice Thomas has never discussed one.” That may well be true and – despite calls for Thomas’ resignation, a Senate investigation or his impeachment, which is highly unlikely — we doubt those measures would come up with anything given the high court’s ambiguous or non-existent standards. The only thing that might be actionable in the Thomas-Crow relationship might be Thomas sale of his Savannah, Georgia home to Crow in 2014 for $133,363. Thomas mother still lives in the home and Crow apparently plans on refurbishing it as a tribute to the career of Thomas. That sale was not reported as required by law, but Thomas has said he will amend his filings to reflect that.

We can do without the hysterics of a Senate hearing or a go-nowhere impeachment effort.

What is needed here is for the high court – lead by Chief Justice John Roberts – to adopt a code of conduct and ethics guide that clearly lays out the guidelines for comportment by Supreme Court justices.

A half-step was taken toward that goal recently when the federal judiciary’s policy-making body quietly adjusted its interpretation of what justices are required to disclose as part of their gifts and hospitality transparency obligations. Those changes require justice to disclose personal hospitality when it is subsidized by third parties and that would appear to apply to Thomas’ stays at a Crow Adirondack resort, because it is owned by Crow’s company, according to a CNN report.

But much remains ambiguous.

The U.S, Supreme Court has considered setting its own code of conduct for years, but it has been on the back burner – despite calls from bar associations and public watchdog agencies to move ahead.

Perhaps the Thomas imbroglio will give Chief Justice Roberts the needed push to move ahead. They could start with the conduct codes already in place for lower court judges. It should include standards for transparency, prohibited conduct, divestment and other disclosure and, yes, a mechanism for recusal, which is currently at the sole discretion of each justice.

Those are the measures that are needed to restore public confidence in the Supreme Court and the comportment of its justices. They are long overdue.

The lack of action by the court to police itself has likely contributed to the decline in the public’s trust in the high court. According to the New York Times, in 2002, 50 percent of U.S. adults said they had a lot of confidence in the Supreme Court. Last year, according to the Gallup poll, that trust diminished to 25 percent, making the court less trusted than organized religion, organized labor or public schools.

The court – and not Congress – should reassert its commitment to high ethical and conduct standards if it expects to have the public trust.