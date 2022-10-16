Our perspective: ‘Homegoing’ worth giving it a read

We noticed with interest the fracas in Kenosha where a County Board supervisor is clashing with the city’s public library’s choice of a book, “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi, the National Endowment for the Arts’ choice for the national Big Read program, of which Kenosha plans to participate.

Supervisor Tim Stocker, who is on the Kenosha County Library System Board and is also a member of the Kenosha County Board, said the book “describes the rape of a child in graphic and pornographic detail” at a County Board meeting in September, and that it is unsuitable for the library’s reading program for teens or adults.

“I have tried to encourage a change to this choice,” Stocker told the County Board. “The librarian is unwilling to change to another book. Therefore, I’m bringing my concerns before this board.”

We don’t quite understand why Stocker thinks he has a say in this matter, and we’re frankly puzzled why he would take it to the Kenosha County Board. The decision, it seems to us, should stay with the Kenosha Public Library – it’s their program.

Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin, who is also director of the county library system, confirmed that the novel will not be withdrawn from the city public library’s participation in the Big Read, nor would it be withdrawn from the city library.

Some background: “Homegoing” is the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters , one who marries a white Englishman, the other sold into slavery. The story is set in the 18th century. For a time, unbeknownst to each other both reside in the same “slave castle” on Africa’s Gold Coast – one in luxury on the upper floors while her sister is held captive in the dungeon and then transported into slavery in America.

Some more background: The Big Read program is funded in part by grants totaling $1,071,140 from the NEA. Kenosha Public Library received a $20,000 grant to participate in the effort to encourage reading, with the aim of inspiring meaningful conversations and connections in communities. It is one of 62 nonprofit organizations – mostly libraries – that received NEA grants.

Brattin told the Kenosha News Gyasi has created a “brilliant novel that tells the history of the Gold Coast slave trade and its impact on future generations from the point of view of the conquered.”

“No one can dispute that the experiences of the enslaved included horrific violence and injustice and Gyasi candidly depicts these horrors,” she said. “The few violent scenes in the book cause some people to cry for its withdrawal from the Big Read and in some places, withdrawal from the library’s collection, but the book as a whole is so much more than those few scenes.”

Lori Hawkins, organizer for Kenosha’s Congregations United to Serve Humanity, addressed the County Board about the issue, saying, “The writing itself is beautiful. It is not pornographic. Rather, it is graphic because it depicts what happened to enslaved Africans, millions of enslaved Africans, over hundreds of years – violence and the taking away the right to protect one’s own body.”

Given the kerfuffle, we decided to get a copy of “Homegoing” and take a look for ourselves. Here’s what we found – but, don’t take our word for it – get a copy yourself.

Yes, there are a few paragraphs here and there that depict sexual assault in a graphic manner, but those sentences simply underscore the brutality of the slave trade and its devastation on individual humanity. Anyone who seeks out “Homegoing” expecting to read steamy scenes from a romance novel will be sorely disappointed.

Gyasi’s novel – fictional though it is – tells the story of the slave trade on two continents – from the feuding tribes in Ghana and their complicity with British and Dutch slave traders, to the waiting ships that brought their captive cargoes to the United States, and then to the cotton fields and coal mines of Alabama and the shipyards of Baltimore. It traces the inhumanity in both places and weaves a story of how that evil treatment persisted for decades and has been woven into the fabric of our nation and Gold Coast countries as well.

It is a remarkable novel that is alternately lush with its prose and sparse with pointed dialogue and harsh – at times brutal – images. In ways it is reminiscent of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” which itself was a past NEA Big Read selection, which laid bare the hardships of the Dust Bowl and the savagery of working conditions for the Okies who fled to California.

“Homecoming” is not an easy read. It is not a book we would choose to curl up with on a winter’s night. It is unsettling, uneasy, because it shines a light on the fabric of the history of the slave trade and the long shadows it still casts today. It raises questions.

That’s what great literature will do sometimes.

What should Kenosha County Board supervisors do with this? They might want to go out and get a copy.