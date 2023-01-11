Our perspective: Justices eye whether judges can impose longer 'acquitted conduct' sentences

New Year’s is traditionally a time to make an effort to do better in the year ahead.

It’s a time to correct errors of the past, clean up mistakes and set sights on making improvements.

Typically that applies to individuals making New Year’s resolutions, but this month we hope the U.S. Supreme Court takes it to heart and rolls back the pernicious practice of allowing judges to tack on additional prison time for defendants for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit.

The standard, called “acquitted conduct” was established in a Supreme Court ruling in 1997 that held “a jury’s verdict of acquittal does not prevent the sentencing court from considering conduct underlying the acquitted charge, so long as that conduct has been proved by a preponderance of the evidence.”

In practice, that standard has meant that for the past 26 years in courtrooms across America defendants have been getting stiffer sentences for lesser crimes even when a jury has found them not guilty on a more serious crime.

It essentially supports judicial discretion and undercuts the decisions of a jury. Instead of a legal standard in a jury trial of proving a crime “beyond a reasonable doubt,” it substitutes a lesser standard of guilt and allows a judge to substitute his or her own judgment of a “preponderance of the evidence” when sentencing.

That didn’t work out so well for Dayonta McClinton, then 17, who was found guilty of robbing a CVS pharmacy in Indianapolis with a handful of armed cohorts in 2015. The take was a measly $68 worth of drugs and after one member of the robbers refused to share the proceeds he was shot in the back of the head and killed.

The reputed leader of the group and other members testified against McClinton in the murder trial that followed as part of their bids for reduced sentencing.

The jury didn’t buy that and acquitted McClinton of the murder. But when it went to sentencing, instead of getting a six-year prison term that was more likely, the judge sentenced McClinton to 19 years in prison, finding it was more likely than not that McClinton was responsible for the killing.

McClinton’s case and three other similar ones are being considered this month in private by the Supreme Court justices.

The members of the high court have changed the past quarter of a century, so there is hope they will get it right this time. Justice Brent Kavanaugh, who was an appeals judge at the time, wrote in 2015, “Allowing judges to rely on acquitted or uncharged conduct to impose higher sentences than they otherwise would impose seems a dubious infringement of the rights to due process and to a jury trial.”

“Dubious”? It’s an abomination. It supplants the considered decision of a jury of peers with the whim of a judge who can then tack on additional prison years because he or she thinks the jury got it wrong – without overturning their verdict.

As the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a lion of the court, put it in a dissent when the court rejected an appeal on the use of acquitted conduct in 2014, “This has gone on long enough.”

Indeed it has. We hope the high court gets it right this time. A more just justice system would be a good resolution for the New Year.