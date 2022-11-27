Our perspective: Leonhard deserves nod as Badgers head coach

Hopefully by the time you read this the University of Wisconsin will have stripped the interim title away and named Jim Leonhard as the Badgers head football coach.

After firing former head coach Paul Chryst five games into the season with a 2-3 record, Leonhard was named interim coach and last weekend after a come-from-behind 15-14 win over Nebraska, UW officials formally posted the head coaching job – which means a decision could have come as early as last night.

Leonhard has earned the top job. Since he took over the Badgers have gone 4-2 headed into yesterday’s game against Minnesota. That turnaround means Wisconsin will be bowl eligible for the 21st consecutive season.

A look at Leonhard’s interim record this year shows a rout of Northwestern and wins against Purdue, Maryland and Nebraska. The only blemishes are an ugly 24-10 loss at Iowa and a narrow double-overtime loss at Michigan State.

Perhaps more important than that record was the win against the Cornhuskers where the Badgers were down by 11 points headed into the fourth quarter. Instead of folding their tents and getting on the bus, Wisconsin fought back with two touchdowns, the last one on a quarterback sneak with 35 seconds to play. And the defense held.

Leonhard’s take on the game? “We’re playing much better. Winning games is No. 1, and there’s a way, a style, even in a loss – how you play, togetherness, how hard you fight, that matters. Even in games we come up short, the fight and grit factor have been there.”

Fight and grit. In the old days, we would have called that “moxie”. And that’s been a part of Leonhard’s portfolio all his days on the gridiron.

He’s a classic overachiever. Leonhard came to the UW as a 5-foot-8 walk-on player from the tiny community of Tony, northeast of Chippewa Falls in northern Wisconsin. He became one of the best defensive players in school history and left four years later as a three-time first-team All-American. His Badger career was followed by 10 years in the NFL and he returned to the UW as a coach and then defensive coordinator.

In that role, Leonhard built a UW defense that is one of the nation’s most fierce. It has been in the top 10 in scoring defense four times in Leonhard’s five years.

Fight and grit. That’s what Leonhard brings to the game and clearly he has been able to spread that message to his players as well.

That will serve Wisconsin football well in the years to come.