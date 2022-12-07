Our perspective: Looking for a win on school safety

Racine Unified School District has been tip-toeing toward increased use of metal detectors at the district’s five high schools for the past few years, but so far hasn’t committed to daily security checks at all schools.

Perhaps it’s time to change that.

Case High School has had a rocky start to the school year with one stabbing, another incident of a student bringing a gun to school and a nearby shooting in a hotel parking lot across the street. Predictably, that has put students, teachers and parents on edge and there were calls for Unified to beef up its efforts to make schools safer through increased security checks, better communication from the administration and training staff to identify students who are going through trauma and could pose safety issues.

RUSD has 14 metal detectors that can be moved from one school to another and in October the district began using them at random times at Case High, Horlick, Park, Walden III and the REAL School. Case High School went to daily checks in mid-November.

We have raised a jaundiced eye toward what seems to us to be a whack-a-mole approach to school security, moving the detectors around whenever something pops up at a high school.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson apparently shares that view. Last month she said area high schools were in “crisis” and said they should be using metal detectors every day.

“In my opinion, it is naïve to think that were are not a community that needs these (metal detectors) every day all the time at our high schools,” Hanson told the school board. “I think we’re foolish to not think that there’s a gun in every one of those buildings every single day.”

There is little data available on the effectiveness of using metal detectors at schools and one early analysis a decade ago said the results were inconclusive. Other area school districts have used metal detectors, including Milwaukee Public Schools, which had 18 two years ago. According to news reports at that time, MPS detectors stopped 39 weapons at the school door that year, ranging from brass knuckles and knives, to an ice pick and one handgun.

Kenosha Unified Schools currently doesn’t use metal detectors at attendance centers.

Across the country, some parents have objected to the use of metal detectors in schools saying they increase student anxiety over their safety or it makes students feel like criminals. We don’t buy into that argument. It seems to us that walk-through metal detectors have become fairly common safety measures. We walk through them at airports, train depots, government buildings, Miller Park, Camp Randall Stadium, Lambeau Field and even the Wisconsin State Fair. They’re used as well at many local high school sporting events.

One of the key questions Racine Unified must determine is how much daily use of metal detectors would cost – and that would have to include both the purchase of the walk-through machines, which run from $2,000 to $3,000 or higher or hand-wands which generally cost $30 to $40. Some of those costs would likely be defrayed by state or federal grants.

Staffing the detectors is another issue. RUSD School Superintendent Eric Gallien said in November that the district is planning to hire more security staff and “shift resources” to that area to handle work previously done by off duty law enforcement officers, since there is a shortage of Racine Police Department officers. RUSD said at Case High recently, staff volunteers have been assisting with metal detector work. Again, what are the costs involved here?

Gallien also said the district is planning to purchase systems from Evolv Technology that can quickly scan large numbers of people for weapons and they would be used at Case, Horlick and Park. We’d like more information on what that usage would be and – yes – again, how much would it cost?

We don’t kid ourselves that increased use of metal detectors will be a cure-all for student safety. And, yes, we know that a walk-through scanner is not going to deter a deranged gunman armed with an AR-15 from getting into our schools.

But we agree with DA Hanson that the main benefit of daily use of metal detectors is as a deterrent to the handful of students who would bring weapons to school. Reducing those weapons would make our schools safer for all students and benefit the learning environment. Now we just have to put a price tag to it and Unified should do that as soon as possible.

As DA Hanson put it: “If the kids with guns don’t want to come to school because they see the metal detectors, I think that’s a win.”

We’re looking for a win, too.