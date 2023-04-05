Half a loaf is better than none.

Even a tenth of a loaf looks pretty tasty to Mount Pleasant these days.

So it was not surprising last week when the Mount Pleasant Village Board quickly – and unanimously—approved a proposal by Microsoft Corporation to purchase a 315-acre parcel of land in the Foxconn site to develop a $1 billion data center campus. Microsoft will pay $50 million for the land.

Village President David DeGroot called it “an incredible opportunity” for the village and said, “This is an ideal fit for TID5, and could attract additional high-quality growth for our area.”

We hope that’s the case and this is a chance to make some use of the 3,900-acre Foxconn site that was initially expected to be the home of a $10 billion large flat-screen manufacturing plant that was projected to employ 3,000 workers at first and then grow to 13,000 workers over time.

Those plans never came to fruition and after breaking ground in June 2018, Foxconn reconsidered its plan for LCD screen manufacturing citing high U.S. labor costs. It reduced its planned investment from $10 billion to $672 million with 1,454 jobs created in January, 2019 – just seven months after the groundbreaking hoopla.

So, yeah, a $1 billion investment by Microsoft Corporation looks pretty good given the tattered history of dealing with Foxconn.

We’re not getting giddy over this proposal – which still needs approval from the Racine County Board. And we’re curious just how many jobs Microsoft will be creating – so far they’ve been mum on that.

Scott Schanke, a professor of information technology management at the University of Wisconsin, told Wisconsin Public Radio he expects the data center will likely employ less than 100 people. Still, Schanke called the Microsoft announcement a “big win” for the state and region.

We hope that turns out to be the case. Still, we know that Microsoft – along with other technology companies – began making cutbacks early this year. Microsoft in January said it was laying off 10,000 employees – about 5 percent of its workforce.

That makes us a little nervous and we hope the Microsoft proposal gets a good hard look from the Racine County Board before it signs off on this.