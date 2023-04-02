Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two months, you probably already know that Tuesday is Election Day.

If you haven’t already cast your absentee ballot or voted early, mark it on the calendar and go to the polls.

Much is at stake.

The most high profile race in the spring election has pitted liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in a high-spending contest that is expected to topple the records for the most ever spent on a single judicial election.

Protasiewicz, buoyed by contributions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, received nearly $12.4 million in the past two months, compared to Kelly’s $2.2 million.

That spending underlines the fact that the ideological balance of the State Supreme Court, where conservatives have held a 4-3 majority for the past 15 years may be reversed with a Protasiewicz win.

It comes as the high court is likely to take up cases that could determine the future of abortion rights, gerrymandered legislative maps and voting rights issues just before the 2024 presidential election in our battleground state that is notoriously purple.

So, yes, there’s that. But that’s not all that’s at stake on Tuesday.

Voters in Racine will decide who leads the city for the next four years as incumbent Mayor Cory Mason is being challenged by long-time Alderman Henry Perez. While the office is officially non-partisan, Mason is a former Democratic legislator and Perez is a conservative who has supported former Republican President Donald Trump.

And, there’s more. Voters across the state will take up Constitutional amendments on cash bail and what judges can consider when deciding to release someone from jail while awaiting trial. That came as a result of the Waukesha Christmas parade attacker who was free on $1,000 bail when he intentionally drove his SUV into the crowd in 2021 and killed six people. Another advisory referendum on whether to require work searches for able-bodied people to receive public benefits.

Four school districts across Kenosha County are joining several other districts across the state in placing referendums on the spring election ballot on April 4, as all are facing increasing operational costs countered with school funding revenue that has not kept pace with inflation. Randall School District voters will also consider a capital referendum for $9.5 million in capital projects.

In the village of Caledonia, voters will decide whether to exceed state levy limits to hire eight additional police officers and six firefighter/paramedics at a cost of $1.78 million, boosting taxes on a $300,000 home by $171 annually.

Those are just some of the points of the Election Day smorgasbord voters face Tuesday. A myriad of other races across southeastern Wisconsin will decide who makes policy on school boards and other municipal races.

As we said, a lot is at stake: The direction of the state’s highest court, who runs our municipalities and school boards, pocketbook issues and Constitutional amendments.

You need to help make those decisions. They’re important ones. It’s your civic duty, your privilege and your responsibility. Go vote.