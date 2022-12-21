Our perspective: Peace at the polls an encouraging sign

It came without chaos. It came without long lines. It came without unruly poll watchers and it all went just fine.

With apologies to Dr. Seuss and many thanks to hard-working election officials and poll workers here in Kenosha and Racine counties and across Wisconsin and other states, the 2022 midterm elections came off – for the most part – without a hitch.

There were no allegations of widespread voter fraud; there were no major confrontations at the polls caused by overzealous poll watchers – well, except for the armed vigilantes in Arizona who began watching over a handful of drop boxes until they were told to keep their distance so as not to intimidate voters.

Perhaps some of that has come from a voting public that has wearied of the “Stop the Steal” frenzy from the last presidential election.

More likely it is the result of the work of state and local election officials who put in long hours making sure the I’s were dotted and the T’s were crossed leading up to Election Day in November.

As Racine’s City Clerk and chief election official Tara McMenamin put it: “As with any election, preparation plays a major part in running a fair and successful process. The City Clerk’s Office is proud of the work our election officials, officers and staff provided to ensure a smooth operation on Election Day. No matter which side of the aisle you vote on, you should have a safe place to vote and the Clerks office is proud to have been able to provide that this past November.

“The city was very lucky to have no threats or violence play out on Election Day. As we move forward we will continue to prepare and train for any situation we can foresee and will hopefully continue to have successful, peaceful and accurate outcomes.”

That was the case across much of the country during the midterm elections and we’re thankful for that.

Peace at the polls was an encouraging sign and we can only hope that carries over to next year’s presidential election.