Our perspective: Raymond board is wrong to disenfranchise voters

We’re puzzled and dismayed why the village of Raymond is going to court to appeal a Wisconsin Election Commission ruling that told them to instate Jillian and Mitchell Berman on the voter rolls.

The Bermans, newcomers to the community, sold their previous home and stated their address was at a home they were in the process of building in Raymond on Eight Mile Road — but that construction was delayed by COVID and supply chain disruptions. The couple has been staying with relatives. They enrolled their children in Raymond schools, signed up for utilities, got new drivers licenses and licensed their pets at the new address.

Jillian Berman filed to run for the Raymond School Board; that’s when their voter registration was challenged by another school board candidate, Gwen Keller, and that stirred debate during the spring election. Two board members distributed fliers that questioned Berman’s legitimacy as a candidate. Berman ultimately lost her bid to be on the Raymond School Board, while Keller won.

The village clerk last February – following Keller’s complaint– invalidated the Bermans’ voter registration. The Bermans appealed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which ruled in their favor and ordered the village to allow them to vote on Oct. 3.

The WEC found that the village clerk had wrongfully stripped the Bermans of their status as registered voters and directed the village to reinstate them.

Noting that even homeless people in Wisconsin have a right to vote, the commission held that denying the Bermans registration would make it virtually impossible for them to vote anywhere.

Three days later the village board voted to try to overturn that ruling and filed suit in Racine County Circuit Court after hiring the Waukesha law firm of Arenz Molter Macy and Riffle to represent the village.

Village President Kari Morgan said, “The board is a big proponent of voting integrity and we are ensuring that the laws of the state are being followed as listed in the state statutes and not being interpreted by a commission that is not elected by the people.”

That’s the reddest of red herrings. If Raymond’s fight is over the validity of the WEC to implement election laws, then their fight is with the state Legislature, which set up the bipartisan panel with three Republican and three Democrat appointees.

The fact is that the Raymond case didn’t even make it to a board vote, the board didn’t take it up and the order to reinstate the Bermans came from WEC Administrator Megan Wolfe.

That’s typical of the vast majority of decisions made by state agencies that rely on past agency decisions for precedent in handling all sorts of disputes. For Morgan to cast shade on the WEC because their board is not elected is disingenuous and belittles the efforts not only of state workers, but municipal, village and town workers as well. If government decisions could only be made by elected workers our whole government would bog down.

The Bermans have already been disenfranchised in one election.

Village officials should ask themselves where, exactly, did they expect the Bermans to vote?

They might also want to ask themselves why they are rolling out the “unwelcome mat” to a young couple, both professionals, who are investing in a new home in the community, enrolling their children in Raymond schools and seeking to serve the community by serving on the school board. That seems to us the kind of people the village would be encouraging and seeking out to make their home in Raymond.

And Raymond voters might want to ask the board members what exactly are they hoping to gain by running up taxpayers’ legal bills for the sole purpose of stripping two newcomers to the village of their right to vote.