Hopes and fears often play a part in elections.

That was evident in several area spending referendums as voters went to the polls in the Spring Elections this month.

If you consider school spending as hopes for the future for our schoolchildren and beefed up police and fire spending as playing to fear of lawbreakers and fires, well, the fear vote did a little better than the hope vote.

There were three referendums in Racine County on public safety issues and two of them were successful. In Caledonia, voters to exceed state-imposed tax levy limits to add eight additional police officers and six additional firefighters/paramedics boosting the tax levy from $17.4 million to $19.2 million and costing $1.78 million per year going forward. The vote was 4,812 in favor and 4,412 opposed.

Similarly, voters in the Town of Waterford agreed to boost its levy from $2.18 million to $2.33 million and costing $150,000 annually in order to hire one new police officer.

The only public safety referendum to be defeated came in the Village of Raymond where voters rejected calls to increase the number of firefighters/EMT by two or three positions and, instead, voters said to leave the village budget “as is.” The firefighter/EMT hiring would have cost the village $547,060 to $736,440 per year.

School spending issues didn’t fare as well.

Four Kenosha County school districts placed referendum questions on spring election ballots, but only one district saw them pass.

Randall School District successfully passed two referendums — one for $9.5 million in capital improvement projects, and the other an operational referendum allowing the district to exceed its state revenue limit for four years.

Electors in Riverview School District in Silver Lake came 15 votes short of passing a similar referendum to exceed its revenue limit for three years, as did revenue limit referendums in Bristol School District (54% against) and Wilmot Union High School District (53% against).

In Burlington voters rejected a proposal to exceed the state levy limits by $8 million per year for the 2023-24 school year through the 2025-26 school year for operation and maintenance expenses.

Waterford Union High School voters rejected a proposed $24.5 million bond proposal for school facility improvement, renovating a former elementary building and school safety improvements.

In the Washington-Caldwell School District also voted down a proposal to exceed levy limits for four years that would have cost taxpayers a total of $1.4 million. The no vote was 443, while the yes vote was 386. District voters did, however, approve $2.5 million bond issue for a school facility improvement project for safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Voters in Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District did approve a bond issue of $12.1 million for school facility improvement on a vote of 654 to 437 as well as voting to exceed levy limits by $900,000 a year beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

The referendums for both school spending and public safety spending that exceed the levy limits reflect a growing trend by school districts and municipalities to get around the limits set by the State Legislature and their frustration over the amounts in the distribution of state shared revenue.

In fact, in the Spring Election, 82 school districts statewide had referendums to boost school spending.

That’s a situation Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature have pledged to address in this biennial budget.

If they don’t, we can only expect to see a continued parade of referendums going forward.