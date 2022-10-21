Our perspective: Some expert tips on fall raking

Fall’s peak colors have finally come to southeastern Wisconsin, decorating cities, villages and the countryside with glorious shades of red and yellow.

But soon those pretty leaves will fall to the ground and that means the leafy clean-up will begin in earnest. It’s a fall chore that many of us relish – and many of us detest.

But we’re here to help. No we won’t come out and rake your yard, but we will ease your burden.

Put down your rake and fire up your lawnmower. A recent article in USA Today advises: “Experts say raking and removing leaves can be worse for your yard – and for the planet, too.”

“Leaving at least some of the leaves in your yard can help fertilize your grass and other plants, provide shelter for animals and even reduce emissions from landfills,” the article said.

It quoted David Mizejewski, a naturalist at the National Wildlife Federation, saying fallen leaves can be a natural fertilizer for plants.

“The leaves fall around the root zone of these plants, where they do things like suppress weeds or other plants from growing that would otherwise compete with the trees and the shrubs,” he said.

They slowly break down and compost right there at the base of the tree or shrub, right above its root zone where they return nutrients that the plant can recycle and reuse next spring.”

Mizejewski says the leafy layer around trees and other plants “is really important wildlife habitat” benefitting everything from earthworms and pillbugs and other critters all the way up the food chain to include toads, shrews, box turtles and chipmunks.

“So what happens if you get rid of every last leaf on your property?” he asked. “You’ve just swept away and bagged up and thrown into the landfill the food sources that the birds are going to need to feed their babies.”

Plus, he said, by reducing the leaf load going to landwills, we can cut down on the production of methane, the greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. The story said that in 2018 landfills received about 10.5 million tons of yard clippings, including leaves.

Another expert, Maxim Schlossberg, an associate professor of turfgrass nutrition and soil fertility at Penn State University, says mowing your lawn in the fall to break up leaves and bring nutrients to your grass may be a better option.

“Since they’re smaller, they’re more rapidly dismantled and decomposed by microorganisms. And the whole recycling process of those nutrients being returned to the soil occurs more rapidly,” he said.

A word of caution, though. These experts are not recommending you leave your lawn coated with a four or five inch blanket of leaves. If an early winter storm traps them under six inches of snow before you get to them, you will find a mess on your hands and very possibly a sickly yellow lawn come spring.

Everything in moderation. Still, these tips could help provide nutrients for your lawn, add sustenance for little critters and maybe even spare you some calluses and yard work. That would free you up to watch the Packers, Badgers and Bears win . . . or then, again, you might want to pick up your rake or get out the mower at half-time.