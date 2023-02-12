For a few moments last Tuesday night watching President Joe Biden address Congress and the nation with his State of the Union address we thought perhaps we had tuned into the old Jerry Springer Show.

The president was greeted with cat-calls, jeering, mocking laughter, shouts of “liar” and “bullshit” at various points in his speech from dissident Republicans who did their best to disrupt Biden’s speech.

The lack of decorum was astonishing. Not even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who attempted to rein in his GOP colleagues by shushing them had any success containing the unruliness.

To his credit, Biden was unflappable during the outbursts as he ticked off his accomplishments in his first term in office and tried to underscore the need for bipartisanship with the newly divided Congress.

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress, The people sent us a clear message,” Biden said. “Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict gets us nowhere.”

Biden pointed out that he has signed into law more than 300 bills with bipartisan support, including the massive infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation’s systems.

Alternately cajoling and flattering – and sometimes rebuking GOP members in the audience, Biden seemed to relish the scrimmage with dissenters, departing his prepared remarks to ad lib responses and engage them.

In one exchange, after Biden said “some” Republicans wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare, several GOP members shouted he was wrong. “I’m glad to see – no, I tell you, I enjoy conversion,” Biden responded with a slight smile. He stared at the shouters and said, “We all agree? Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?”

If nothing else, the speech demonstrated Biden’s ability to hold his own in a somewhat hostile setting.

That apparently played well in the polls of those who watched the speech as well, with CNN reporting that 72 percent of viewers had a positive reaction to the speech.

And the State of the Union? It’s divided – bitterly and sometimes coarsely. That was made clear last Tuesday night.

Photos: Scenes from the State of the Union