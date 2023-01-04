 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR PERSPECTIVE

Our perspective: Subsidies ending in COVID fight

As much as we’d like to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror here at the start of a New Year, the fact is it’s likely to be around in one variant or another for the foreseeable future.

And this year – as government subsidies for vaccines, treatments and tests begin to be phased out – there’s going to be some sticker shock for millions of Americans who will be forced to dig into their own pockets to fight the deadly virus.

Take Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill taken by nearly 6 million people infected with COVID-19 to avoid being hospitalized or dying. The U.S. government footed the bill for those pills which were priced at a discount rate of $530 each because they were bought in bulk.

With government subsidies ending, Paxlovid will be commercialized and that means its cost on the private market will soar by hundreds of dollars and that means some Americans infected with COVID-19 will have to choose between paying that cost or deciding the medication isn’t worth the price. Pfizer has not announced the projected price tag for Paxlovid.

A similar scenario will affect COVID-19 vaccines – which have been supplied free to Americans by the federal government which purchases them – again at a volume discount – of $30 a shot. When they are no longer covered this year, the costs are expected to quadruple to a cost of about $120 a shot.

The good news for seniors who have Medicare Part B is the vaccines will still be covered, but for millions of people not on Medicare and the uninsured, the vaccine costs will have to come out of their own pockets.

Paxlovid and other antiviral drugs, however, are authorized but not approved by the FDA and while Pfizer has applied for full approval, the drugs are currently available under an emergency FDA authorization. The approval could take months or years.

With the public health emergency ending that means Medicare (Part D) is not expected to cover the cost of anti-viral treatments.

Similarly, the government will stop providing free at-home COVID tests and seniors will have to pay full price for the tests. Some Medicare Advantage plans may cover the costs as an over-the-counter benefit. Americans with private insurance will likely be subject to cost-sharing for the tests.

COVID-19 is still a killer. In 2022, more than 250,000 Americans died from the virus, more than the number of deaths from diabetes or strokes.

As government subsidies evaporate in the coming months, millions of Americans – including seniors who are most at risk – will likely face grim choices on how much they’re willing to spend to protect themselves from the virus.

Now, before the federal spigot is turned off, might be a good time to get the vaccine or a booster shot.

