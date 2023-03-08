We knew this was bound to happen. It’s about time.

When a public furor erupted last spring over the Wisconsin Parole Commission’s decision to release Douglas Balsewicz from prison after he had served 25 years of his 80-year sentence for the brutal stabbing of his wife, Johanna Balsewicz in 1997, we knew it was just a matter of time before state legislators took up their pens and crafted legislation to change state laws.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, have put together a bill that would mandate the commission follow the state’s open meetings laws and post notices of their meetings. Currently, the commission is exempt from the open meetings law.

Wanggaard and Spiros also want the commission to post the names of individuals granted or denied parole as well as monthly and annual totals. Commission agendas currently don’t list parole applicants’ names.

For too long, the parole commission has made its decisions in relative darkness and in many cases the victims or relatives of vicious crimes have not even known that someone convicted and sentenced for a crime was even up for parole – or had already been paroled.

This legislation would remedy that.

Balsewicz had been convicted of breaking in to his estranged wife’s West Allis home and stabbing her more than 40 times in front of their children, a 4-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister. The slaying was discovered the next day when a neighbor saw the children wandering outside their home with blood on their hands and feet.

He was denied parole once, but it was granted last year and the family was not notified until six days before Balsewicz was scheduled to be released from prison.

Public outrage ensued after the family pressed Gov. Tony Evers to block the release – which he had no power to do. But Evers did pressure Parole Board chairman John Tate, of Racine, to reconsider the parole given that the family was not able to contest the release. Tate did so and the commission rescinded the parole.

The furor carried into last fall’s elections where Republicans made it an issue in the governor’s race.

The problem is that the Balsewicz case is not alone. The conservative news publication Wisconsin Right Now last fall detailed multiple cases of victims or families of victims not being notified of parole hearings and not being allowed to weigh in with the commission before a parole is granted, even though state law requires the commission to make an effort to make those notifications.

To be clear, this is not a growing problem because the state Legislature adopted the “Truth in Sentencing” law in 1999 which requires someone who is convicted of a crime to serve their full sentence. Under the old parole system an individual is eligible for parole after serving 25 percent of his or her sentence and the commission makes a decision based their behavior while incarcerated, their plans for housing and employment, proof they’ve reduced their risk to the public and other factors.

Currently, only about 10 percent of the state’s prison population of 20,000 – or 2,000 inmates – fall under the old parole system and those numbers will decline with time.

Some Democrats voiced opposition to the new bill at a hearing two weeks ago saying they were concerned it would strip parole applicants of their privacy and subject them to harassment.

“I’m a strong believer in if you have done your time the constitution gives you the right to be released (and) live without hassle or intimidation,” said Rep. Christine Sinicki.

We disagree. As Sen. Wanggaard noted, parole applicants haven’t finished their sentences and don’t have their full slate of rights. The commission would still be allowed to discuss parole applicants’ histories and medical issues in private, he said.

The proposed legislation would underscore the rights of victims to contest parole decisions before they are made and would bring needed transparency to the state’s parole system. A legislative committee decision on the bill could come this week and it would then go to the full Assembly, where we urge its approval.

In Gov. Evers’ budget bill, he calls for “clarifying the responsibilities” of the commission to notify victims’ families when a convict applies for parole and upon release. That’s a little mushy, but given Evers’ experience with the Balsewicz case, we would expect that he would sign this bill when it reaches his desk, as well he should.