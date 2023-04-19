Whenever government puts its thumb on the scale of open commerce with intentional constraints on supply, we’re bound to see a little chafing from fledgling entrepreneurs who can’t get in the door.

That’s what’s going on in Burlington these days as the city finds itself maxed out on the number of Class B liquor licenses, which allow restaurants and other establishments to offer on-site consumption of all beverages – beer, wine and liquor.

That’s because state law limits liquor licenses based on a community’s population – one license for every 500 residents.

The squeeze in Burlington came in January when the City Council was forced to choose between two applicants for the city’s final Class B license and had to turn down Noli’s Taps and Spirits, a new drinking establishment proposed at 2657 Browns Lake Road.

It’s hard to run a taps and spirits bar when you have no spirits.

Burlington currently has the ability to grant 26 Class B licenses and, under that state law, it can’t issue a 27th until its population grows by another 500 residents.

Another option under state law is to purchase unused licenses from neighboring communities – but only ones that are directly adjacent. In Burlington’s case that means only Rochester, Spring Prairie, Lyons and the Town of Burlington.

Burlington approached those communities, but none was willing to sell a license.

Frustrated, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has gone to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, with a proposal to allow communities to purchase Class B licenses from any other community in the county – not just ones adjacent to it.

That would likely resolve Burlington’s current situation, at least for the time being, and it seems like a reasoned approach to the license shortage problem.

Hefty has said she “doesn’t want any other community to go through what the City of Burlington was faced with.” She said the state limit “stunts economic growth” and called on state communities to back her proposal to “help make a difference to expand future growth and economic development in our counties and municipalities.”

A spokesperson for Vos said the area lawmaker recognizes the challenge Burlington and other communities are facing and his office is “making progress on a package to address it.”

But any package changing state law on alcohol sales will likely face scrutiny from the powerful 5,000-member Wisconsin Tavern League and they have steadfastly opposed previous attempts aimed at increasing the number of liquor licenses in the state – after all that would likely increase competition for its members who are already doing business.

Hefty’s proposal, however, would not increase the total number of licenses that communities can issue statewide; it would only facilitate inter-municipality transfers of the Class B licenses and that might gain the blessing of the Tavern League.

A slight tweak of the law would resolve Burlington’s issue for now and probably help communities around the state who face their own issue with state imposed constraints on licenses.