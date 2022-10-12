Our perspective: Undercutting faith in Nov. 8 election

Undermining the faith in the state’s ability to conduct honest and fair elections hardly seems like something a candidate for public office would tout in their election campaigns.

But that’s the tack Republican candidates Tim Michels, who is running for governor, and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson are taking, according to news reports this month.

Both declined to say unconditionally whether they would agree to the outcome of the Nov. 8 general election once the results are certified.

A Johnson campaign spokesperson said, “It is certainly hopeful that he can. He would feel much better about the 2022 election had Gov. (Tony) Evers signed bills the Legislature passed to restore confidence in our election system.

And a Michel’s campaign spokesperson said he would accept the results of the Nov. 8 election “provided the election is conducted fairly and securely.” Michels, who is challenging Evers, earlier this year said the 2020 presidential election was “maybe” stolen by President Joe Biden and said that decertifying those election results here in Wisconsin would be “on the table” if he is elected governor.

Both Democrats running for the same offices have said they will accept the results of the election, win or lose.

We have no doubt – none whatsoever – that on Nov. 9 should Johnson and Michels end up in the winner’s circle they will embrace the results and announce, “The people have spoken.”

The sad truth of their lack of commitment to accepting the results of the Nov. 8 election is pandering to the GOP’s deference to ex-president Donald Trump’s supporters and their continued insistence the 2020 election was stolen from him – despite lengthy investigations and court ruling after court ruling that there was no evidence of fraud.

By demurring on their positions on accepting election results, Johnson and Michels are chumming for the votes of Trump’s fringe base and letting them think what they want to think. That’s both hypocritical and disingenuous. They both apparently think that’s a good campaign strategy.

Worse, it calls into question the hard work of the state’s 1,800-plus election clerks who even now are trying to send out absentee ballots and figure out how to securely process those ballots even as state courts try to figure out conflicting opinions on the proper interpretation of state election laws.

By doing so, Michels and Johnson are undermining confidence not only in the election process, but in our elected leaders as well. That could well include each of them.

Their campaign strategy might work, but it might also result in the diminished trust in all elected leaders – including themselves.