In the midst of all the usual harsh news in the world, it was good to see some uplifting reports on the celebration of Veterans Day last week.

The events were big and small and on top of the usual salutes at area cemeteries to mark the efforts of men and women from every branch of the U.S. military who answered their country’s call to service over many decades.

In Downtown Kenosha, the Civil War Museum hosted a community ceremony, where Navy Club Ship 40 held its annual celebration.

At Library Park, a Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration included a rifle salute, a performance of taps and a moment of silence. The names of the Kenoshans who died or went missing in Vietnam were read aloud. Honor Guard Capt. Tim Green said Vietnam veterans “will never forget” their sacrifices.

At American Legion Post 21 veterans and military family members talked, shared stories and enjoyed each other’s company. On a side table, photos dating back decades showed off the Post’s long history in Kenosha.

VFW Post 1865 held a Flanders Field Ceremony, followed by a flag retirement ceremony.

In the schools several events were held, including one of the biggest in western Kenosha County. Students and staff of Wilmot Union High School hosted the school’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance. Hundreds turned out for the event that included a processional of veterans as students applauded their service, a performance of the National Anthem by the school choir, a video on the history of Veterans Day and the posting of the colors of the United States Marine Corps.

Principal Rob Kreil called on his students “to show these men and women our appreciation today, tomorrow and every day going forward.”

At Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, middle school students from Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School in Racine presented military veterans with freshly-sewn, brightly-colored pillowcases that the students had made themselves with the help of lessons from Sew ‘N Save and guidance from the Ernest and Bernice Styberg COP house, which organized a day of volunteering.military history is, at one point they raised their right hand and said, “I will give my life for the United States of America, and for the freedom we have right now.”

And at Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living, residents gathered to celebrate — the first such in-person event held on the holiday since 2019.

In addition to a singalong of patriotic songs, veterans in the audience were given an honor medal in celebration of their service.

Pillow cases, cheering students, and honor medals for their service.

Small things, perhaps, but proof that we have not forgotten the valiant efforts of area men and women who answered the call to serve their country. That’s uplifting news on any day.