Here we go, again.

It’s nearly time to go to the polls in Wisconsin and in our highly-contentious split red and blue state, it promises to be another donnybrook.

Tops on the list this spring is a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court that will determine the conservative-liberal balance of the court and have a major impact on state law for the next two years.

While the race is in theory non-partisan, it has major partisan implications. Conservative candidates include Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. On the liberal side are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell.

The four face off in a Feb. 21 primary and the top two will then advance to the April 4 election.

With the court majority hanging in the balance that means, of course, that in the coming weeks we will be inundated with TV ads, fliers and e-mails seeking to sway us to one candidate or another.

Take that all with a grain of salt. Do a little independent research of your own before casting your ballot.

And, please, please, don’t fall for the cavalcade of misinformation that has plagued our elections in recent years – the unsubstantiated rumors of election fraud, compromised voting equipment, election improprieties and, of course, the big lie – the election was stolen.

Be confident that your vote will be counted accurately and fairly. For evidence we point to the story last week that “the largest post-election audit in state history found no voting equipment errors – and just half a dozen human errors in the November general election, according to a report from the Wisconsin Election Commission.”

The audit, conducted by county and municipal clerks in November and December included a hand tally of more than 222,000 ballots or 8.4% of all ballots cast in the Nov. 8 mid-term election.

Election commission staff identified six errors attributable to human behavior, but found no evidence that any of the audited voting equipment changed the vote from one candidate to another, incorrectly tabulated votes or altered the outcome of any audited race, according to a Lee Newspapers report.

According to the report, three of the errors came from ballots with heavy crease lines that caused the machine to register overvotes – voting for more candidates than allowed. Overvotes are not counted. Another involved a ballot that had the oval marked in with green ink and was read as blank by the voting machine.

No, we’ll probably never get to 100% accuracy on vote-counting. But as Republican election commissioner Robert Spindell put it the results of the audit were “remarkable” and “should give confidence to the people of Wisconsin that the machines are working properly.”

That doesn’t come by chance. It’s due in part to Wisconsin having some of the most strict voter ID laws in the country to stop voter fraud and it comes in large part because of the dedication and hard work by thousands of poll workers, village, city and town clerks who make painstaking efforts to ensure votes are secure. And to the voting machines that – as this audit showed – are functioning properly.

Your vote will be counted – fairly and accurately. Now it’s up to you to fill out your absentee ballot or go to the polls on Election Day and do your civic duty.

