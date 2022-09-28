 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OUR PERSPECTIVE

Our perspective: We encourage all to vote this November, and in every election

  • 0

We noted with dismay this month when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other state Republican leaders objected to municipalities in the state encouraging people to vote through support of Get Out the Vote campaigns.

The GOP leaders said such municipal involvement was “inappropriate” and “possibly illegal”.

Their pique was triggered when Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced support for “Milwaukee Votes 2022,” a get-out-the-vote effort led by a liberal group, GPS Impact. No public funds are going toward it.

GOP leaders labeled it “Zuckerbucks 2.0”, a pejorative reference to how more than 200 Wisconsin communities cumulatively accepted $10 million in grants to support election efforts prior to the 2020 presidential election from the non-profit Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by hefty donations from Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

People are also reading…

Those donations, which included Racine and four other Democratic-leaning cities in the state, were challenged by conservatives in court and roundly rejected by state courts – just as federal courts have ruled. They are legal.

After a summer of economic turmoil, headline-grabbing hearings, and a bombshell Supreme Court ruling, figuring out which issue will be most important to voters in November could tell us which party might control Congress in 2023."I'm really like, scared at the way we've been going," said a voter.Polling shows the economy is the top issue on voters' minds right now, and by a large margin."That's about it after COVID has been tough, so hoping the economy turns to take a turn for the better," said a voter.Topics like women's rights and immigration are distantly behind the economy. But once you look at priorities by party, things start to change.Republicans see two major issues as important, where Democrats are more split on their motivations. GOP voters are focused particularly on inflation and immigration, while Democrats have a much longer list including gun violence, abortion, and inflation.The political climate may be breaking in Democrats' favor after positive economic signs and legislative victories. Quinnipiac polling from late July shows a slight increase in voter desire for democrats to keep control.SEE MORE: Why Do We Have The Electoral College?Meanwhile, election security remains a top concern for Democrats like Wyoming voter Mike Calabrese."Election security. The ability of legislators to tinker with the machines afterwards, or to throw out electors. But that's a serious national issue, not just a local issue," said Calabrese.But in the end, all politics is local. He's been a Wyomingite for nearly half a century and is concerned about the environment, public land use, state funding of schools, and of course, taxes."The tax structure in the state is challenging at best. My taxes, about 36% last year, 28% a year before that," said Calabrese.If you zip down to Florida, you'll find pretty much the same."Focusing on spending more money in Florida, and not wasting money outside the country and helping people with tax cuts, especially during these tough times," said a voter.Florida voters are also concerned about the changes Americans are seeing to the education system."The school stuff is really freaking me out that they're not allowed to read certain books when you start taking books off the shelf. That's, it's a scary thing. There's gotta be another way for everyone to get comfortable," said a voter.And with an unexpected twist, more than half of Americans say they're "more enthusiastic than usual" about voting, and you can expect candidates up and down the ballot to be pushing their "get out the vote" to ensure all their supporters get to the polls this November.

Vos and GOP leaders issued a statement saying, “It is inappropriate for any municipality to support a GOTV campaign. Democrats continue to allow suspicious activity and highly partisan groups to meddle in our elections. Milwaukee Votes 2022 is essentially Zuckerbucks 2.0. This must stop now.”

Have we really gone so far down the rabbit hole of rabid partisan divide that municipalities can’t encourage their citizens to vote? Would Republican leaders extend such a prohibition to private donors, civic groups like the League of Women Voters? Or even newspapers?

Get out the handcuffs, then. This newspaper – and many others across the state – have, for years, encouraged their readers to go to the polls on Election Day.

We have argued that it is not only a citizen’s right but also an obligation, a civic duty to ensure that the best candidates are elected to office and that referendums give clear direction to political leaders.

Our view – quite contrary to that expressed by GOP leaders this month – is that in a participatory democracy it is very important to get as many citizens to participate and that means casting a vote. That brings more buy-in to what our elected government is doing and supports the legitimacy of its actions.

The more voters who go to the polls, the more confidence there will be in our government and its actions. More than ever, in these contentious times, that’s important. Voting matters – it can shape the path of our schools, our municipalities, our state and the leaders of the country.

Go vote in November and every election after that.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert