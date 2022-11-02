Our perspective: Winter flu forecasts raise cause for concern

One of our pet peeves are the weather forecasts that accompany the first few snowfalls of winter – and yes, they are coming soon.

Often we’re treated to overblown warnings of an approaching “snowmageddon” and a TV reporter stationed along a roadside intoning breathlessly, “Yes, it’s starting to come down now as you can see,” as the camera pans to a streetlight with a few flurries whisking by. The roadway is often bone dry as the peril sweeps in. And, no, we do not usually run out to stock up on canned goods, bottled water and toilet paper.

We’re reluctant to join the Chicken Little school of reporting “the sky is falling,” but a couple of news reports last week caught our eye for urging a little caution.

Not for a blizzard, but for the upcoming flu season – particularly for children. Some health experts say the flu season may be the worst in 13 years.

An ABC News report reported doctors were warning of a “tripledemic” as they see an early rise in pediatric respiratory viruses, “particularly respiratory syncytial virus or RSV”, overlaid with concerns for the flu and COVID-19.

That comes on the back of other warnings that the flu season – which usually comes around Thanksgiving – is six weeks earlier this year with uncharacteristically high illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have already been 880,000 cases of lab-confirmed influenza illness this fall, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 flu-related deaths. One pediatric death has been reported.

Flu activity is high in the U.S. South and is working its way up the Atlantic Coast, according to the ABC report.

Part of the problem is the relaxation of some of the COVID restrictions – social distancing, masking, fewer gatherings and attention to hand washing. Those efforts had significant impact on flu deaths – dropping them from 26,000 in the country in 2019-2020 to 5,000 last year, according to Statistica,

Plus, this fall, schools are back in-person which increases exposure for respiratory viruses. Add to that flu vaccinations in the U.S. are lower this year than they have been in the past. About 128 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed this year, compared with 139 million at this point a year ago and 154 million the year before that.

“The data are ominous,” William Schaffner, medical director for the nonprofit National Foundation for Infectious Diseases told the Washington Post. “Not only is the flu early it also looks very severe. This is no just a preview of coming attractions. We’re already starting to see this movie. I would call it a scary movie.”

OK, that may be a bit on the Chicken Little side of warnings.

But the news reports do underscore the need for caution. That means, in part, getting a flu shot which usually takes a few weeks to mount a response and it’s especially important to have youngsters get the shot.

You might also want to dig in the kitchen drawer to find those little bottles of hand sanitizer and check the console or glove compartment of the car to round up those face masks that have fallen into disuse.

Flu season is coming early this year and it could be a harsh one; don’t panic, but do be prepared.