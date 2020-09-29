Our view: A community on hold, waiting for a decision, should not have further delay

This is a community still largely boarded up, with destruction visible at many turns and with a great need for state and federal money fast. And it’s a community still concerned about state support at the outside of the rioting and worried further what support will be here when a decision on this case is announced.

Many residents are talking about what Linda Ruffalo discussed at the city’s first listening session. She shared her concern about the future safety of the community with the Blake and later Kyle Rittenhouse cases still pending.

“What is the plan to stop this (rioting) from happening again when the verdicts come out … what is the plan to be put in place in the meantime,” she said.

To date it’s been defending the state’s response, or criticizing it depending on your politics. But the next response – and the next one – will be critical for this community, and every single elected official should understand that.

Why this investigation is taking the DOJ this long already is a question many have. The now added review is another question and leads many to think this is a delay tactic.