Our view: A long overdue tribute for a crusader and leader in Kenosha

Mary Lou Mahone finally got her due last month. And it was long overdue.
In a noteworthy gesture, she was honored posthumously with the Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, more than 20 years after her passing.
Mahone was not only a civil rights crusader in Kenosha, but also a crusader for numerous worthy causes: housing, education, healthy living and the fights against hunger, addiction and homelessness.
She also fought for “the right to be heard,” according to her daughter, Ardis Mosley.
“She did things others would not and could not do,” Mosley said. “She took the first step. A lot of men and women got to where they are today because she made a path for them.”
Mahone became the first black PTA president in 1962, and she was later appointed to mayoral committees that pushed for fair housing and human rights, which led to the city’s desegregation of housing and schools, as well as an increase in black teachers, police officers and civil servants.
She was also active with the NAACP, the Shalom Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Lincoln Neighborhood Center, the Urban League and Community Action Agency.
She developed the civic support group Ethnic Elders and served on the board of the Kenosha Community Health Center.
She was also active in her church, Second Baptist, serving on countless committees, including as director of education.
In 2002, the Kenosha Unified School District named a school after her: Mary Lou Mahone Middle School.
While this list of civil service is awe-inspiring, it was Mahone’s demeanor and commitment that made her a true leader in Kenosha.
“Mother, she kept it real,” Mosley said, saying her mother refused to walk behind anyone, instead saying, “walk with me.”
“She didn’t allow you to waddle and accept it. She would not allow you to accept it. She would talk about different wars, different fires that were smoldering.”
At the banquet, Mosley described her mother as a “warrior.”
“She stood out in front. She said, ‘I am the queen of this mountain. Those of you who want the same things, fight with me.’”
Having a mother like that can seem intimidating. But Mosley disagreed — she said her mother was inspiring, and she expected everyone around to be engaged in lifting up the community.
“It was fun. It was exciting. It was eye-opening,” Mosley said of growing up. “What we did was expected. We were raised this way — raised to respect others, to be kind to neighbors, to respect your elders and to be respectful of different cultures.”
The Mahone household received four newspapers each day, Mosley said, and the dinner table conversation wasn’t about celebrities and pop culture — “It was the politics of the day,” she said.
All of this came from Mary Lou Mahone’s love – the love for her family, the love for her community and her desire to always push for the higher good.
Mahone’s legacy lives on thanks to the Mahone Fund, which provides scholarships for students, opens doors to higher education and honors humanitarians in the community.
The legacy is celebrated each spring at the Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence Gala. Unfortunately, due the coronavirus pandemic, the gala is being postponed this year.
But that doesn’t dim the light that was Mary Lou Mahone, and we should never forget what she did for Kenosha.
“Even though her legacy is the Fund, we need to be reminded of what she did,” Mosley said. “Those same issues she fought for — they’re still here today.
“If you look at where we’re at today, this crisis we’re going through right now — we all need to be reminded.”
