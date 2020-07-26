Our view: A national honor for connecting with and helping the community

It isn’t every day when a Kenosha County resident is honored on a national stage.
So when Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth received the DARE America law enforcement executive of the year, it didn’t go without notice here.
Department staff nominated Beth for the award, which honors one law enforcement executive a year for his or her work and commitment to the drug education program.
“I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving,” said Jeff Smith, of the DARE America organization.
Beth, who served as the county’s first DARE officer, has worked with students in elementary, middle and high school in the program for many years. When he became sheriff, he remained committed to the program and even created fundraisers during times of budget cuts.
Speaking after receiving the award, Beth said the program is more than drug education.
“The DARE program is one of the connections that keep law enforcement and children and the community together,” he said.
County Executive Jim Kreuser thanked Beth for his commitment to programs that serve children in the community, including DARE, Boys and Girls Club and the Frank Neighborhood Project. Kreuser said Beth has helped provide programming for “ thousands and thousands” of children.
“Your core values never wavered,” Kreuser said.
Beth has been at the forefront in the battle against drugs and in developing relationships between law enforcement and children
In these times of political battles in states, a virus pandemic and protests about police brutality, it’s good to have a law enforcement executive who stays focused and works for the community.
Congratulations sheriff.
IN PHOTOS: Sheriff Beth honored as DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.
DARE America has named Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — who spent 10 years of his career as a DARE officer — as the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year. Here are photos from the award presentation on Thursday. Beth will be recognized at a ceremony at a national event next year, the organization said.
It isn’t every day when a Kenosha County resident is honored on a national stage.
So when Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth received the DARE America law enforcement executive of the year, it didn’t go without notice here.
Department staff nominated Beth for the award, which honors one law enforcement executive a year for his or her work and commitment to the drug education program.
“I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving,” said Jeff Smith, of the DARE America organization.
Beth, who served as the county’s first DARE officer, has worked with students in elementary, middle and high school in the program for many years. When he became sheriff, he remained committed to the program and even created fundraisers during times of budget cuts.
Speaking after receiving the award, Beth said the program is more than drug education.
“The DARE program is one of the connections that keep law enforcement and children and the community together,” he said.
County Executive Jim Kreuser thanked Beth for his commitment to programs that serve children in the community, including DARE, Boys and Girls Club and the Frank Neighborhood Project. Kreuser said Beth has helped provide programming for “ thousands and thousands” of children.
“Your core values never wavered,” Kreuser said.
Beth has been at the forefront in the battle against drugs and in developing relationships between law enforcement and children
In these times of political battles in states, a virus pandemic and protests about police brutality, it’s good to have a law enforcement executive who stays focused and works for the community.Congratulations sheriff.
IN PHOTOS: Sheriff Beth honored as DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.
DARE America has named Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — who spent 10 years of his career as a DARE officer — as the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year. Here are photos from the award presentation on Thursday. Beth will be recognized at a ceremony at a national event next year, the organization said.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!