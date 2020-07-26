Our view: A national honor for connecting with and helping the community

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It isn’t every day when a Kenosha County resident is honored on a national stage.

So when Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth received the DARE America law enforcement executive of the year, it didn’t go without notice here.

Department staff nominated Beth for the award, which honors one law enforcement executive a year for his or her work and commitment to the drug education program.

“I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving,” said Jeff Smith, of the DARE America organization.

Beth, who served as the county’s first DARE officer, has worked with students in elementary, middle and high school in the program for many years. When he became sheriff, he remained committed to the program and even created fundraisers during times of budget cuts.

Speaking after receiving the award, Beth said the program is more than drug education.

“The DARE program is one of the connections that keep law enforcement and children and the community together,” he said.