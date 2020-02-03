Our view: A stunning reminder that tomorrow is promised to no one

A week ago Sunday, a father and daughter woke up, had breakfast, then left for her basketball game.

They didn’t come home.

The deaths of retired basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., is a sobering reminder of the role that chance plays in our lives.

The night before the fatal crash, thousands in Philadelphia watched as LeBron James passed Bryant, the longtime star of the Los Angeles Lakers, on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Bryant, 41, was clearly enjoying being a retired player; just a few weeks before video circulated online of him and Gianna, at a different basketball game, discussing strategy and otherwise enjoying some father-daughter time.

Now they’re gone. Two lives ended decades before anyone would have expected. A song by New Zealand-born rock musician Neil Finn, “Anytime,” addresses the uncertainty of human life:

“Find the meaning of the act

Remember how it goes

Every time you take the water

And you swim against the flow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The world is all around us