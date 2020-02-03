Our view: A stunning reminder that tomorrow is promised to no one

A week ago Sunday, a father and daughter woke up, had breakfast, then left for her basketball game.
They didn’t come home.
The deaths of retired basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., is a sobering reminder of the role that chance plays in our lives.
The night before the fatal crash, thousands in Philadelphia watched as LeBron James passed Bryant, the longtime star of the Los Angeles Lakers, on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Bryant, 41, was clearly enjoying being a retired player; just a few weeks before video circulated online of him and Gianna, at a different basketball game, discussing strategy and otherwise enjoying some father-daughter time.
Now they’re gone. Two lives ended decades before anyone would have expected. A song by New Zealand-born rock musician Neil Finn, “Anytime,” addresses the uncertainty of human life:
“Find the meaning of the act
Remember how it goes
Every time you take the water
And you swim against the flow
The world is all around us
The days are flying past
And fear is so contagious
But I’m not afraid to laugh
I could go at anytime
There’s nothing safe about this life
I could go at anytime”
Tragedy has befallen the Bryant family — and the Altobelli family (Joe, Keri, Alyssa), and the Mauser family (Christina), and the Chester family (Sarah, Payton), and the Zobayan family (Ara). It’s a moment for us to realize: Tomorrow is promised to no one.
Tell the members of your family, today, that you love them.
Tell your friends, today, what their friendship means to you.
Take action, today, to bring to an end any feuds or disputes you might be having with them. None of us knows if, in this life, we’ll have another chance.