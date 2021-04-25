OUR VIEW: Afghanistan: Next battle always just around corner

We’re not the first country to delude ourselves over the ability to bring disparate Afghani interests together – the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 in an effort to prop up a pro-communist Afghanistan regime. Russia intended to secure towns and roads and stabilize the country and get out within six months to a year. Instead, the Soviet effort against Mujahideen guerrilla groups in the mountains bogged down against the harsh weather and rugged terrain and the Soviets were there for nine years – at a cost of 14,453 Soviet troops lost and 53,753 wounded. The Afghan civilian casualties during the Soviet occupation have been estimated at a minimum of 562,000. After Russia left in 1989, the Soviet-backed regime collapsed within three years.

This past week, President Biden addressed the nation from the White House and said he would not pass the responsibility on to a fifth president.

“After consulting closely with our allies and partners, with our military leaders and intelligence personnel, with our diplomats and our development experts, with the Congress and the vice president, as well as with (Afghan President Ashraf) Ghani and many others around the world, I have concluded that it’s time to end America’s longest war. It’s time for American troops to come home.”