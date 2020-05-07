Our view: All business is 'essential;' can they now reopen safely?

While some businesses have been allowed to reopen under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, some still must remain closed, drying up their resources and future ability to reopen.
It’s also prohibiting staff from getting paychecks, many who are unable to get unemployment now because of the overloaded state system.
But there is a better way than just ordering some businesses as “essential” and “nonessential,” which truly is a matter of opinion.
Instead of asking what is “essential” or “nonessential,” health experts should be asking businesses how they can reopen safely.
A great example is Rocket Car Wash, which was initially told it must close. Once that changed, they were able to implement safety measures like closing the cashier lane and closing every other vacuum station to allow for social distancing.
Things cannot be one size fits all. Businesses should get the opportunity to show they can operate safely.
Last week, there was an informational hearing of the Wisconsin Assembly State Affairs Committee.
The focus of the hearing was to share information on a plan to reopen the economy by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, called Back to Business.
The plan would give businesses a risk factor score based on the following:
Infection rate
Population density
Transmission risk of specific business
Local hospital capacity.
Then based on its score, each business would have to implement certain safety measures before reopening. These safety measure include things like social distancing, enhanced disinfection, limiting use of common areas like break rooms, use of personal protective equipment for workers and reducing operational capacity.
At what point will people be allowed to go bowling at a bowling alley? Instead of saying they cannot, you could limit the number of lanes and group sizes and disinfect all balls between use. And movie theaters could reduce seating capacity and require spacing.
And at what point will a haircut or hair color retouch become “essential?” For salons there were concerns that many clients weren’t taking the order seriously and there were reports of clients coming in and telling their hair dressers that a family member was exposed and yet they still came in. There could be a waiver all clients have to sign, swearing to their knowledge no member of their household is sick and that they haven’t had any symptoms.
Those are just a few examples and health experts and business groups could work together to figure out what is safest for those industries.
And instead of just telling businesses they cannot reopen safely, local governments could try to help them get the sanitation supplies and protective gear that they need.
At this point, it’s appropriate to say all businesses are “essential.” What safety measures can be put in place to allow them to reopen?
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
