Our view: All business is 'essential;' can they now reopen safely?

While some businesses have been allowed to reopen under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, some still must remain closed, drying up their resources and future ability to reopen.

It’s also prohibiting staff from getting paychecks, many who are unable to get unemployment now because of the overloaded state system.

But there is a better way than just ordering some businesses as “essential” and “nonessential,” which truly is a matter of opinion.

Instead of asking what is “essential” or “nonessential,” health experts should be asking businesses how they can reopen safely.

A great example is Rocket Car Wash, which was initially told it must close. Once that changed, they were able to implement safety measures like closing the cashier lane and closing every other vacuum station to allow for social distancing.

Things cannot be one size fits all. Businesses should get the opportunity to show they can operate safely.

Last week, there was an informational hearing of the Wisconsin Assembly State Affairs Committee.

The focus of the hearing was to share information on a plan to reopen the economy by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, called Back to Business.