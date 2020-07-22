Our view: As air travel slowdown continues, layoffs, big changes may be ahead

The challenges in the airline industry are repeated in the hotel sector and throughout the massive hospitality industry.

Large hotels have many vacancies in the heart of summer, and big convention centers are closed down. Safety precautions are in place from check in to lodging, but travelers are largely staying home.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association anticipates hotel-related occupancy losses nine times worse than 9/11, and many believe it will take five years or more for travel to rebound to its pre-Covid-19 levels.

Overall, Oxford Economics predicts 6.8 million travel and hospitality-related job losses on 2020 due to the pandemic. And that doesn’t factor in the time past 2020 that it takes to get and distribute a vaccine and rebuild confidence of many Americans for travel.

Another challenge – one that changes almost daily – is travel restrictions being imposed by states and regions. More than a third of states had enacted restrictions as of last week, and New York added Wisconsin to its lengthy list. With these, air travelers are faced with the prospect of spending up to two weeks in quarantine simply to make a quick trip for vacation or personal business. Many travelers will stay home.