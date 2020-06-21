Our view: Bring on the markets, the town needs them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re rooting for the only game in town.

Yes, with virtually every public event canceled this summer, we’re hoping that the Kenosha HarborMarket — and even a second downtown market — open as announced on June 27.

We’re fans and supporters of markets in normal times. In this extraordinary time, with coronavirus concerns still front and center, we realize the markets are the only game in town this summer.

And the town needs them.

We continue to wonder why residents can’t bring their chairs like every Kenosha summer and listen to concerts, keeping space between families.

But that ship has sailed, apparently. Everything’s been canceled one by one, the latest being the Kenosha Pops Band’s season and the harborside Peanut Butter & Jam concerts.

So we’re left with the hope that the markets can make it work every Saturday starting later this month.

Ray Forgianni, president of the HarborMarket board, said they are planning social distancing and safety precautions.

HarborMarket is blessed with space to work with, and of course it’s a known favorite of Kenosha residents and visitors.