Our view: Buying a new home? Someone's listening

Spring is traditionally a time when flowers bloom and yard signs posting houses for sale proliferate.
If you’re in the market for a home, don’t be surprised if you see a glowing little light when you take a tour at an open house. And, yes, that could mean your comments to each other are being monitored and recorded as you gush over how perfect the place would be for you – or, conversely, the things you don’t like about your prospective abode.
You have no expectation of privacy on your open house tour or any other showing and the Wisconsin Legislature spelled that out in recent legislation that was passed late last year and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers in January.
The new law specifies that “an owner of real estate may use a surveillance device in or on the real estate to observe or record an individual who is present in or on the real estate for a private showing, open house or other viewing of the real estate in connection with the owner’s attempt to sell the real estate.”
The only exception? No cams in the bathroom.
The clarifying legislation came at the behest of the Wisconsin Realtor’s Association which began lobbying for it last year. The Realtor’s group had also advocated for a provision that would have avoided requiring a seller or real estate agent from posting or disclosing the fact that the property was under surveillance, but that didn’t make it into the final legislation. Some may post that fact, some might not.
It’s a debate that’s been playing out around the country as costs for home surveillance systems have come down and they have proliferated – everything from Wi-Fi cameras and mics to nanny cams and doorbell recording devices.
An estimate by one consumer technology research firm in 2018 estimated that about 9.4 million U.S. homes – 7.4 percent of the total – are equipped with home monitoring systems and that by 2022 as many as 50 million homes are projected to have at least one Wi-Fi camera which would be more than a third of the homes in the country.
Home protection is one of the reasons for the jump in security cams, but they’re also used to remotely check on children who come home from school, to monitor caregivers attending family members or even to keep an eye on pets.
And, of course, they could also provide a home seller with valuable information on the reactions of prospective buyers and their conversations – information which could lead a seller to keep that asking price right where it is if a buyer says how “perfect” the home would be for their needs or candid critiques of shortcomings that could readily be fixed to make the house more attractive to the next buyer coming through the door.
For a lot of people that’s kind of creepy. But many of us have come to the realization that cameras and monitoring devices are everywhere these days – even if we get creeped out when Alexa suddenly chirps with a message unbidden and we’re reminded that the device is always listening to us even in our own homes.
So if you’re out and about checking on open houses this spring, you might want to make sure you’re presentable – it’s likely you’re on camera. Keep your private comments to yourself. That includes chatting with the real estate agent on the front porch – within range of the Ring doorbell. Wait until you get in the car.
And for goodness sake, smile. Somebody’s watching and listening.