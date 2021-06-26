OUR VIEW: Chrysler site "innovation neighborhood" idea might need a little tweaking

It is easy to get excited about plans for the former Chrysler factory site between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Avenue. Plans for redevelopment of this 107-acre brownfield site even has a catchy name: Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.
A second public meeting was held Tuesday to show off a consultant’s ideas and to collect public input. It is a solid method to approach a decidedly complex puzzle. Tom Rogers with SmithGroup, a highly respected design firm, walked those in attendance through several different scenarios for a potentially $1 billion project.
The redevelopment effort hopes to lift adjacent and nearby neighborhoods in the process, which is a noble goal. All of the proposed scenarios are anchored in the concept of innovation.
“An innovation district is not a research park. It is not a business park,” Rogers told the crowd. “We recognize that as an innovation district we want to be an innovation hub for Southeastern Wisconsin moving forward, and we want to create opportunities for young people to stay. Or, for our young people to come back,” he added.
And that is where the concept loses a bit of its luster. Rogers tried to avoid planting the notion that ideas and innovation occurs in a building, a neighborhood or a place designed for it. The problem is, that’s exactly what happens.
In many places that concept for redevelopment has failed miserably. One great example is a former GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana — Inventrek. With a high concept and support from two of the state’s powerhouse universities, it aimed to be a hub for innovation and progress. Today its tenants include a couple of coaches — business and life — as well as a maker of DIY banjo kits, a coffee company, a radio station and the Kokomo Automotive Museum. There is a welding company, which is sort of a tech firm, but little else in the facility screams “innovation.”
With the loss of $10 million in expected state funds to help underwrite the early phases of the project, Kenosha is pressing on regardless. That is a smart move. Hanging the project’s future on the core concept of “innovation” may not be such a strong idea, however.
Great ideas don’t happen because the creative people are sitting in a purpose-designed building in a planned neighborhood. Silicon Valley became a thing long after smart people who just happened to live there did amazing things in their garages. We all know the origin stories of HP (William Hewlett and David Packard in a garage) and Apple (Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, again, in a garage). In a dorm room, Michael Dell created Dell Computers (on one of which this editorial is being written). Drew Houston conceived of Dropbox on a bus. None of them needed an “innovation” neighborhood or building.
In the wake of COVID-19, businesses have discovered the power of having a physically distributed workforce. We are not dismissing the value of having people sharing ideas in the same space. It continues to be a great way to grow ideas. It may not, however, be the way things work in the decades to come. Today’s workforce, especially the younger percentage, has spent all of its life online and in collaboration by way of a screen. It’s no longer about books, or even video — gaming is growing into the primary method of learning. How does an “innovation neighborhood” serve that evolution?
Yes, please, move ahead with plans for the former Chrysler site. Yes, consider technology and innovation as building blocks for the redevelopment effort. But maybe it is time to move a much more critical need to the primary role: affordable housing. We believe the Chrysler site can become a vibrant, transformative neighborhood. We just happen to believe that housing should be the core from which all else radiates.
The city and county, through the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and other organizations, have reaped the benefits of many new companies and jobs. Our geographic location has a lot to do with it, too.
Maybe Kenosha should shift its focus just a bit to look at the city’s troubling lack housing for the thousands of new people who are headed our way.