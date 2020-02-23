Our view: Commissioner falls short in punishing Astros for sign-stealing scandal

Baseball fans — count us among them — have waited for months for this: The start of spring training, where hope springs eternal in Arizona and Florida.

All teams have a shot at greatness in February and March. Everyone seeks a World Series title.

It’s all usually perfect, but not this year. Not as the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal is casting a dark cloud over Major League Baseball.

The reason? While the Astros were found cheating leading to their 2017 World Championship and in the 2018 season, Houston still retains its title and its players and staff have their rings.

Think about it: Yes it happened and it was terrible, but nobody really was responsible for it.

That angers fans and players and front-office personnel of every team planning to compete against the Astros in 2020. It’s not fair.

Get caught cheating and you are punished. Think no further back than school days.