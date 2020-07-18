Our view: Community effort leads to lasting military tribute

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People in Bloomfield, Walworth County, wanted a military statue in their community, and they made it happen.

An impressive six-foot statue of an American soldier will be delivered and erected this summer outside the Bloomfield post office.

Rich Olenoski was at the forefront of the effort to find a suitable location for the statue, and then to raise the money needed to make it happen.

Folks in and around Bloomfield know Olenoski pretty well.

He has been active in the community for years as a civic-minded citizen. He gathers donations to help needy families. He participates in improvements at Pell Lake. He shows up for parades and other events, always ready to lend a hand.

Every town needs a guy like Rich Olenoski.

And Bloomfield needed him, too, when the idea came around last year of erecting a military statue as a lasting tribute to those who serve in the armed forces.

Some people had seen such a statue in Delavan, and they wanted one in Bloomfield.

The first plan was to erect the statue outside Bloomfield’s village hall, with financial support from the village.