OUR VIEW: Coopers Uptown will be a new start and an old favorite

It’s kind of like the anticipation of Christmas!

Alright. Maybe not that big of a deal, but waiting until autumn for the opening of Coopers Uptown is going to test us. For several generations, the descendants of Jack Andrea ran the family’s one-of-a-kind shop and soda fountain on the western edge of the once-vibrant Uptown community.

After more than 100 years of service in Kenosha, Andrea's — which changed its name to Jack Andrea in recent years to honor its founder — closed its doors in June. Now, those of us who are still mourning the closing of the beloved Jack Andrea gift shop have something to cheer about.

A small advertisement in the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide (released prematurely, according to sources) announced that a new store in the same building as the former Jack Andrea will sell "gifts, souvenirs, gourmet foods, cigars and tobacco accessories and hometown wear." Also promised is an "old-fashioned soda fountain,” which had been a mainstay of the original store. Sounds similar to the store it replaced, which in our way of thinking is a good thing.

When Jack Andrea, the store, announced its closing, the community feared what would become of the building and the area around it. Even without the horrible damage it suffered in the 2020 riots, Uptown had struggled with its economic health in recent years. Just a few yards to the east, the former Oage Thompson’s restaurant (later Bombay Louie’s and Agave Luna Azul), 2227 60th St., has sat empty for several years. Was a similar fate in store for Jack Andrea?

The community was happy to hear Jockey International, its historic neighbor across the street, had purchased the building, although many of us feared what could have become of the building and the property beneath it. The Andrea family, in selling the property to Jockey, however, asked for promises that the building not become a liquor store, a payday loan store or something less savory. But now, the new store will be operated by Jockey itself.

The company knows something about retail, operating successful outlet stores locally and across the country. While Coopers Uptown (which will honor the name of company founder the Rev. Samuel T. Cooper) will be a different kind of store, we do not doubt the company’s retail expertise.

“For Jockey, this is an investment in the Uptown neighborhood and Kenosha community, which has been our home for more than 120 years,” said a company spokesman.

The opening of Coopers Uptown, when it happens, will bring a positive change to Uptown and will further support the revival of this important Kenosha Neighborhood.

